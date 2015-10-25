Preview: Browns at Rams

The Cleveland Browns look to make it two straight road wins when they visit the St. Louis Rams on Sunday, but their porous run defense will have to come up big against a red-hot rookie rusher in order to do so. Todd Gurley, the 10th overall pick in this year’s draft, gained 305 yards on the ground in his first two career starts prior to St. Louis’ bye last week.

The 21-year-old, who still is recovering from offseason knee surgery, is looking to join former Ram Eric Dickerson as the only rookies in NFL history to rush for at least 140 yards in three straight contests. Cleveland, which recorded a 33-30 overtime victory at Baltimore in Week 5, has allowed a league-worst 149.8 rushing yards per game and yielded 152 in last week’s overtime loss to Denver. The Browns rank 30th in total defense (407.3 yards), but St. Louis’ offense is last in total yards per game (297) and 31st in passing yards (183.2). The teams have not met since Nov. 13, 2011, when the Rams escaped Cleveland with a 13-12 triumph.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Rams -6.5. O/U: 41.5

ABOUT THE BROWNS (2-4): Gary Barnidge will be watched closely Sunday as he caught two touchdown passes last week to become the second tight end in club history with a scoring catch in four consecutive games, joining Ozzie Newsome (1981). Wide receiver Travis Benjamin, who set career highs with nine receptions and 117 yards against Denver, has gone three straight contests without a touchdown after recording four in his first three games. Cleveland may be without Joe Haden for a second straight contest as the cornerback has yet to practice this week due to a concussion.

ABOUT THE RAMS (2-3): St. Louis is tied for third in the league and ranks second in the NFC with 19 sacks. Robert Quinn has notched a team-leading four of them but could miss Sunday’s game due to a knee injury. Like Quinn, fellow defensive end Chris Long (knee) has not participated in practice and is doubtful to face Cleveland.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rams WR-PR Tavon Austin is one of two players in the NFL this season with a rushing, receiving and return touchdown.

2. Cleveland S Tashaun Gipson (ankle) also hasn’t practiced and is in line to miss his third consecutive game.

3. St. Louis LB James Laurinaitis is the only player in the NFL since 2009 with at least 15 sacks and 10 interceptions.

PREDICTION: Browns 31, Rams 27