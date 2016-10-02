Preview: Browns at Redskins

While it was certainly way too early to write the eulogy, the Washington Redskins perhaps saved their season with a win at the New York Giants last week. The Redskins return home on Sunday looking to get to .500 on the season with another victory over the winless Cleveland Browns.

Washington rallied from a 12-point deficit and then picked off Eli Manning in the final minutes to preserve a crucial 29-27 win last week. The Redskins, who are 0-2 at home, finally got a solid performance from quarterback Kirk Cousins, who quieted the growing throng of critics with 296 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns, easily his best game of the young season. Cleveland suffered through another frustrating setback at Miami last week. A week after blowing a 20-0 lead in a loss to Baltimore, the Browns dropped a 30-24 verdict in overtime after newly signed kicker Cody Parkey missed three field goals, including the potential game-winner from 46 yards out as time expired in regulation.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Redskins -7.5. O/U: 46.5.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (0-3): While exciting and versatile wide receiver Terrelle Pryor said that the Browns were going "to win out" the rest of the season, the problems remain for Cleveland, which will start rookie Cody Kessler for the second straight game with Robert Griffin III and Josh McCown both sidelined. Kessler, out of USC, finished 21-for-33 for 244 yards with no interceptions in an encouraging debut, but Cleveland may be without running back Isaiah Crowell, who ranks second in the NFL is rushing with 274 yards and a robust 6.1 yards per carry. Crowell suffered a knee injury and is questionable for Sunday's contest as Cleveland looks to win for the just the second time in its last 14 outings and first on the road since beating Baltimore in overtime on Oct. 11, 2015.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (1-2): Attempting to defend its NFC East title, Washington started the year 0-2 with losses to Pittsburgh and Dallas before notching its unlikely comeback against the Giants. They may be short-handed it their quest to make it two straight as wide receivers DeSean Jackson (ankle, knee) and Josh Doctson (achilles) are both listed as questionable for Sunday's game and they lost two starting offensive linemen against New York. The Redskins also lost safety DeAngelo Hall for the season with a torn ACL but witnessed the emergence of speedy receiver Jamison Crowder, who is tied for the team-lead with 16 catches and is tops with two scores.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Redskins have scored just three TDs in 14 trips to the red zone on the season.

2. Cleveland DB Joe Haden was limited at practice and is questionable to play on Sunday.

3. Washington has won two straight and six of the last eight meetings in the series.

PREDICTION: Redskins 30, Browns 17