Preview: Browns at Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks attempt to continue their surge toward a playoff berth as they seek their fifth consecutive victory when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Seattle got off to a rough start, going 4-5 through its first nine games, although four of its five defeats were by seven points or fewer and two occurred in overtime.

The two-time defending NFC champions have turned things around and actually can clinch another trip to the postseason with a win or tie and help elsewhere. Cleveland halted its seven-game losing streak last week as it posted a 24-10 home triumph over San Francisco. Johnny Manziel returned as the Browns’ starting quarterback after a two-game benching and threw for 270 yards and a touchdown while the club gained a season-high 230 yards on the ground. Cleveland has lost five of its first six road games, with its lone victory coming in overtime at Baltimore in Week 5.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks -15. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE BROWNS (3-10): Isaiah Crowell is coming off a monster game against the 49ers, as he rushed 20 times for a career-best 145 yards and two touchdowns. The scores were the first for the 22-year-old product of Alabama State since Week 2, when he recorded his previous season highs of 15 carries and 72 yards. Gary Barnidge made his eighth TD catch of the year last week to climb within one of Ozzie Newsome’s single-season franchise record for a tight end set in 1979, but fell 16 shy of his fourth 100-yard performance, which would tie the club mark for the position held by Milt Morin (1968).

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (8-5): Russell Wilson has been a major factor in Seattle’s turnaround. After throwing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing only 65.8 percent of his passes over his first nine games, the star has 16 recorded scoring tosses without a pick and posted a 75.4 percent completion rate during the winning streak. Wilson is the first quarterback in at least 45 years to have a passer rating of 138.5 or better in four straight games and has thrown five TD passes twice in that span.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Seahawks have allowed a total of 13 points in their last two contests.

2. Cleveland WR Travis Benjamin is one catch shy of 100 for his career.

3. Seattle could be without S Kam Chancellor, who did not practice Wednesday due to a tailbone injury.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 33, Browns 10