Seahawks 30, Browns 13

SEATTLE -- Quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Doug Baldwin continued to put up the points, hooking up on two more touchdown passes Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks rolled to a 30-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Wilson completed 21 of 30 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns -- hitting Baldwin twice before connecting with rookie Tyler Lockett for a 27-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Baldwin has 13 touchdown receptions on the season, matching the franchise record set by Daryl Turner in 1985. He has 10 scoring catches over the past four games.

Seattle (9-5) clinched a postseason spot with the win and was still in the race -- barely -- for the NFC West title heading into Arizona’s Sunday night game against Philadelphia. The Cardinals (11-2) needed one more win, or a Seattle loss, to clinch the division. The two teams play in Week 17.

Cleveland quarterback Johnny Manziel completed 19 of 32 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown as the Browns (3-11) lost for the eighth time in nine games. Manziel’s only interception of the game came on his final pass, which happened well after the outcome had been decided.

Baldwin caught two first-half touchdown passes, and Seattle took advantage of a late defensive penalty to kick a field goal on the final play of the second quarter as the Seahawks pulled out to a 20-10 halftime lead.

Both teams marched down the field on their opening drives, resulting in a 7-7 score after one quarter.

Manziel completed 5 of 7 passes during a 15-play, 80-yard drive, finishing it off with a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Gary Barnidge for a 7-0 lead.

Seattle came right back to score on a 14-play, 69-yard drive that culminated in Baldwin’s first touchdown, a 3-yard reception from Wilson.

Baldwin scored again on the Seahawks’ next drive, catching a 6-yard pass as Seattle took a 14-7 lead five minutes into the second quarter.

Seattle converted 9 of 12 third downs as the Seahawks won for the fifth week in a row.

Seattle wide receiver Jermaine Kearse had seven receptions for 110 yards. Baldwin caught four passes for 45 yards and the two touchdowns.

The Seahawks played the game without starting running backs Marshawn Lynch (sports hernia surgery) and Thomas Rawls (season-ending ankle injury), but was able to gain 182 rushing yards. Christine Michael, signed late last week off Washington’s practice squad, led the way with 84 yards on 16 carries. Wilson added 46 yards on five attempts.

Duke Johnson led the Browns with 46 rushing yards on a day when Seattle held Cleveland to just 94 total yards on the ground.

NOTES: Seahawks S Kam Chancellor (pelvis) was inactive for the game. S Kelcie McCray started in his place. ... Cleveland RG John Greco hurt his knee on the opening series and left the game. He was replaced by rookie Cameron Erving, the Browns’ first-round pick. ... Seattle FB Derrick Coleman started the game at running back. Coleman was one of three feature backs used in the absence of injured Marshawn Lynch and Thomas Rawls. ... Seattle LT Russell Okung sat out the fourth quarter with a calf injury.