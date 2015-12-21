Baldwin, Wilson lead Seahawks over Browns

SEATTLE -- Wide receiver Doug Baldwin has been on such a scoring tear over the last month that one might be hard-pressed to find a player in the NFL who’s playing as well as him.

Baldwin’s main competition might come from the guy at the locker just across the way.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 21 of 30 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns, hitting Baldwin twice before connecting with rookie Tyler Lockett for a 27-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter to beat the Cleveland Browns 30-13 on Sunday.

Seattle (9-5) won five consecutive games, during which Wilson has thrown for 1,420 yards and 19 touchdowns without throwing an interception.

“His play is extraordinary,” coach Pete Carroll said, “and the numbers bear it out.”

Baldwin has been just as productive, having caught 10 touchdown passes over the past four games. Baldwin’s two touchdown receptions Sunday gave him 13 on the season, matching the franchise record set by Daryl Turner in 1985.

“It’s running the offense,” Carroll said. “It isn’t anything special. But 10 touchdowns in the past four games? What magnificent production.”

With the win, Seattle clinched a postseason spot for the fourth consecutive year. The Seahawks were still in the race -- barely -- for the NFC West title heading into Arizona’s Sunday night game against Philadelphia. The Cardinals (11-2) needed one more win, or a Seattle loss, to clinch the division. The two teams play in Week 17.

“It’s a terrific accomplishment,” Carroll said of making it to another postseason. “But we’re not going to take a whole lot of time to think about that right now.”

Cleveland quarterback Johnny Manziel completed 19 of 32 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown as the Browns (3-11) lost for the eighth time in nine games. Manziel’s only interception of the game came on his final pass, which happened well after the outcome had been decided.

“Johnny did some good things, but we were just too inconsistent,” Browns coach Mike Pettine said. “I think we hurt ourselves with some drops.”

The Browns had just one turnover and forced Seattle into several third-and-long situations, but in the end Cleveland failed in its attempt to win back-to-back games for the first time since November 2014.

“Not good enough,” Pettine said after the loss. “The margin for error versus a team like the Seahawks is slim, and at the end of the day, we weren’t good enough.”

Seattle converted 9 of 12 third downs as the Seahawks won for the fifth week in a row. The Seahawks are now 26-5 in November and December games played since 2012.

“It’s marvelous to be finishing like this again,” Carroll said. “I can’t tell you anything I like more.”

Baldwin caught two first-half touchdown passes, and Seattle took advantage of a late defensive penalty to kick a field goal on the final play of the second quarter as the Seahawks pulled out to a 20-10 halftime lead.

Both teams marched down the field on their opening drives, resulting in a 7-7 score after one quarter.

Manziel completed 5 of 7 passes during a 15-play, 80-yard drive, finishing it off with a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Gary Barnidge for a 7-0 lead.

Seattle came right back to score on a 14-play, 69-yard drive that culminated in Baldwin’s first touchdown, a 3-yard reception from Wilson.

Baldwin scored again on the Seahawks’ next drive, catching a 6-yard pass as Seattle took a 14-7 lead five minutes into the second quarter.

Seattle wide receiver Jermaine Kearse had seven receptions for 110 yards. Baldwin caught four passes for 45 yards and the two touchdowns.

“Obviously, Doug is playing unbelievable football,” Wilson said. “He’s playing All-Pro-type football, Pro Bowl-type football. You have all the confidence in the world in that guy.”

The Seahawks played the game without starting running backs Marshawn Lynch (sports hernia surgery) and Thomas Rawls (season-ending ankle injury), but was able to gain 182 rushing yards. Christine Michael, signed late last week off Washington’s practice squad, led the way with 84 yards on 16 carries. Wilson added 46 yards on five attempts.

Duke Johnson led the Browns with 46 rushing yards on a day when Seattle held Cleveland to just 94 total yards on the ground.

NOTES: Seahawks S Kam Chancellor (pelvis) was inactive for the game. S Kelcie McCray started in his place. ... Cleveland RG John Greco hurt his knee on the opening series and left the game. He was replaced by rookie Cameron Erving, the Browns’ first-round pick. ... Seattle FB Derrick Coleman started the game at running back. Coleman was one of three feature backs used in the absence of injured Marshawn Lynch and Thomas Rawls. ... Seattle LT Russell Okung sat out the fourth quarter with a calf injury.