Preview: Browns at Steelers

Johnny Manziel is expected to be a spectator for the resumption of the NFL’s most one-sided rivalry as the Pittsburgh Steelers open the season by hosting the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The AFC North rivals have generated a lot of publicity during the offseason - much of it unwanted - but the focus for Pittsburgh is getting back to the postseason following consecutive 8-8 seasons. Playing the Browns should be a good for step for the Steelers, who have won 19 of the last 21 meetings.

Even though Ben Roethlisberger is 17-1 against Cleveland since 2004, the quarterback focus will be on the other sideline after Brian Hoyer beat out former Heisman Trophy winner Manziel for the starting job. Former Buffalo defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is the fourth coach in three years for the Browns, who will be without star receiver Josh Gordon after he was suspended one year for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Pittsburgh also had an unwanted distraction when running backs Le‘Veon Bell and LeGarrette Blount were arrested on marijuana possession charges two weeks ago.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Steelers -6.5. O/U: 41.5

ABOUT THE BROWNS (4-12, 4th AFC North): Hoyer appeared to solidify a revolving door at quarterback before suffering a season-ending knee injury in his third start, but he hardly distinguished himself in the preseason and will be without the mercurial Gordon, who led the league in receiving yards despite missing two games. Former Dallas wideout Miles Austin and Andrew Hawkins will start at receiver and tight end Jordan Cameron will likely be the top target for Hoyer, but the hope is that free-agent signee Ben Tate will be a major upgrade for an abysmal ground game that ranked among the league’s bottom five last season. Star cornerback Joe Haden and ex-Arizona linebacker Karlos Dansby anchor a defense that surrendered a ton of points (25.4 per game) but ranked ninth in total yards (332.4).

ABOUT THE STEELERS (8-8, tie 2nd AFC North): With Bell coming off a solid rookie campaign and sledgehammer back Blount added to the mix, it could signal a move toward the smash-mouth style that has been the hallmark of Pittsburgh’s record six Super Bowl titles. Wide receiver Antonio Brown is coming off a breakout season in which he set a franchise record with 1,499 receiving yards while hauling in 110 receptions from Roethlisberger, who is on the heels of his third 4,000-yard campaign. Tight end Heath Miller is a favorite target of Roethlisberger but the team needs wideout Markus Wheaton to be a major contributor after catching only six passes as a rookie. Linebacker Ryan Shazier, a first-round pick out of Ohio State, is among four new starters for a defense that managed only 34 sacks last season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Pittsburgh has won 10 straight at home versus Cleveland.

2. Cameron had 16 catches for 157 yards and four touchdowns in Hoyer’s two full games as a starter last season.

3. The Steelers won six of their final eight games last season, including a pair of double-digit victories over the Browns.

PREDICTION: Steelers 23, Browns 17