Steelers late FG aids escape from Browns rally

PITTSBURGH - Mike Tomlin could finally exhale and force a small smile.

“Well that was exciting wasn’t it?” the Pittsburgh Steelers coach said with brow raised to open his postgame press conference.

Perhaps a little too exciting for the Steelers, who needed Shaun Suisham’s 41-yard field goal as time expired to sneak out with a 30-27 victory over the Browns on Sunday, ending Cleveland’s bid for a miraculous comeback in which Pittsburgh’s 24-point halftime lead was entirely erased.

Suisham’s third field goal of the game helped the Steelers escape after moving in front 27-3 after two quarters. The Browns made a spirited rally in coach Mike Pettine’s debut but lost for the 11th straight time at Heinz Field and failed to win the regular-season opener to prolong a streak that began in 2004.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 365 yards, 278 coming in the first half, as he improved to 18-1 in his career against the Browns . Running Le‘Veon Bell rushed for 109 yards on 21 carries and wide receiver Antonio Brown had five catches for 116 yards as Pittsburgh beat Cleveland for the 20th time in the last 22 meetings.

“We did what was necessary to do to help the team win,” Brown said. “We finished that last drive that allowed Suisham to bang it through to help us get out (with a win).”

Related Coverage Preview: Browns at Steelers

Pettine resisted the urge to turn to ultra-hyped rookie backup quarterback Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy and second of two first-round draft picks by the Browns in 2014, who kept his baseball cap on for the entire game. Hoyer rewarded the coach’s patience by going 19-of-31 passing for 230 yards.

Hoyer became the 12th opening-day starter for the Browns since they returned to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999.

While Pettine liked his team’s effort he couldn’t hide his disappointment with the result.

“There are positives to take out of it but I’d rather pull negatives from a win than positives from a loss,” Pettine said. “We’ll definitely move forward from this with some confidence in certain areas but there are a lot of things we need to correct.”

Cleveland spun its tires in the first half, but settled in with a balanced attack. Rookie running back Terrance West rushed for 100 yards on 16 carries and wide receiver Andrew Hawkins had eight receptions for 87 yards.

The Browns dented the Steelers’ defense with misdirection and scored 24 straight points to tie the score at 27-all when wide receiver Travis Benjamin caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Hoyer with 11:15 remaining.

Running back Isaiah Crowell, an undrafted free agent from Alabama State, had touchdown runs of 3 and 15 yards in the third quarter then kicker Billy Cundiff booted a 25-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to slice the Steelers’ lead to 27-20.

The Browns had scored just three rushing touchdowns in their previous 21 games against the Steelers.

“I think we just said ‘are we going to lay down and die or are we going to battle back?” Hoyer said. “I told those guys at the end of the game that I’ll take that team to the end of the Earth if we’re going to fight back like that.”

The Steelers scored three touchdowns in the span of just over eight minutes in the first half to seemingly take control of the game.

Running back LeGarrette Blount scored on a 7-yard run with 50 seconds left in the first quarter to break a 3-3 tie.

Brown then caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger with 9:49 remaining in the second quarter. Two minutes and six second later, Bell scored on a 38-yard run to make it 24-3.

The Steelers tacked on a 34-yard field goal by Suisham as time expired in the first half.

Both teams scored field goals on their first possession. Suisham hit from 36 yards and Cundiff countered with a 39-yarder.

“The game was a tale of two halves but I like the team’s ability to smile in the face of adversity, but to go beyond that (and) to stand and make significant plays at significant moments to win the game,” Tomlin said.

NOTES: Browns RB Ben Tate (knee) was injured in the second quarter and did not return. ... Steelers WR/RB Dri Archer (left knee/ankle) left the game in the fourth quarter. ... Cleveland DE Desmond Bryant (wrist), DB Pierre Desir (knee), LB Eric Martin (concussion), G Paul McQuistan (ankle) and DE John Hughes (hamstring) were inactive. ... Among the inactives for Pittsburgh were WR Martavis Bryant (shoulder), WR Lance Moore (groin) and CB Brice McCain (groin). ... Steelers SS Troy Polamalu had 11 tackles, including six solos. ... Browns SS Donte Whitner had 12 solo tackles and an assist while LB Paul Krueger had two sacks. ... The Steelers visit the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night and the Browns host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.