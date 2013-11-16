Cleveland Browns - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - INSIDE SLANT

For the first time in six years, the Cleveland Browns are playing meaningful games after their bye week. Usually by this point of the season management is thinking about the NFL Draft and players are just competing to have a job for the next season.

The Browns carry a 4-5 record into Cincinnati on Sunday in a showdown against the Bengals in the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens are also 4-5. The Bengals have lost two straight games, both in overtime, but they still lead the division with a 6-4 record.

Browns coach Rob Chudzinski has instilled a “win the one” attitude with his team. It means win the next play. Win the next series, win the next game. He does not want his players thinking too far down the road.

Nevertheless, the fact is the Browns are technically in control of their own destiny. They would be 5-1 in the division with sweeps of the Bengals and Steelers. But that is getting way, way ahead of what the Browns are thinking as they prepare for Cincinnati.

“It’s a chance to sweep Cincinnati and just let them know it’s a new face in the AFC North,” nose tackle Phil Taylor said. “Like Coach (Chudzinski) is saying, we’re not the little brother anymore.”

The Browns began practicing for the Bengals last week before a four-day break on their bye. Linebacker D‘Qwell Jackson says no one has lost focus as the meat of preparation resumed Wednesday.

“We had a good practice,” Jackson said. “Any time you have so many days off, the first thing you think about is your conditioning. I felt like everyone moved around pretty well. It was a sharp practice, and that’s what it’s going to take. Coach gave us time off to be able to come back and not miss a beat. There are going to be some gray areas, but for the most part it was a pretty solid practice.”

The Browns beat the Bengals, 17-6, on Sept. 29. Brian Hoyer started that game at quarterback and would still be starting had a knee injury Oct. 3 not ended his season. Jason Campbell, 1-1 with the Browns, is trying to win his second straight game. He has thrown five touchdown passes and no interceptions in a 23-17 loss to the Chiefs and a 24-18 victory over the Ravens.

The Browns have beaten the Bengals two straight times going back to their second meeting of 2012. Brandon Weeden was the winning quarterback when the Browns beat Cincinnati, 34-24, in Cleveland last year.

”We’re different in a lot of ways,“ Chudzinski said. ”As coaches, we have a better grasp of our guys and understanding of what they do. I think our guys have a better grasp of what we’re trying to do from a system standpoint.

“Obviously, there are some different faces; most notably the quarterback is different. I think that we’re playing better football. I think we’ve improved from the beginning of the season and certainly from that game, as I‘m sure they have as well.”

Jason Pinkston started at right guard in the game played Sept. 29. Shawn Lauvao is starting on Sunday.

SERIES HISTORY: 81st regular season meeting. Bengals lead series, 42-28. The Browns are aiming for their first sweep of the Bengals in 11 years. In 2002, with Butch Davis as head coach, the Browns won, 20-7, at home and 27-20 in Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - NOTES, QUOTES

The only game the Browns played this season in which they did not allow a touchdown was the 17-6 victory over the Bengals. The Bengals were just 4 of 14 on third down and posted 266 yards of offense. It was overall the Browns’ best defensive game of the season so far.

--Tight end Jordan Cameron caught 10 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown in the game played in September. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner is trying to get away from having Cameron and wide receiver Josh Gordon as the primary targets all the time. When the Browns beat the Ravens on Nov. 3, Cameron caught only one pass. Wideout Greg Little caught seven passes for 122 yards.

“We have to find a way to get everyone involved in our offense,” Turner said. “Right now, Jordan and Josh are making most of the plays in the passing game and we need to get everyone involved because at some point, if you only have two guys really making a lot of plays, pretty soon they can dry up.”

-- It has been feast or famine for the Browns defense. It allowed only two passing touchdowns through the first five games, but 11 through the air over the last four games. Conversely, opponents scored five rushing touchdowns in the first three games and four over the last six.

-- Jason Campbell will be trying for his third straight game with a passer rating of 100-plus Sunday. He had a rating of 105.4 vs. Kansas City and 116.6 vs. Baltimore. He matched a career high three touchdown passes in the game against the Ravens.

BY THE NUMBERS: 1 - Rushing touchdowns scored by the Browns through the first nine games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The more I can play with these guys, the better chemistry we can build on. There’s still a lot of room for improvement.” - Browns quarterback Jason Campbell

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The Browns lost their special teams captain for the rest of the season when they had to place linebacker Quentin Groves on injured reserve Monday. Groves hasn’t been right since injuring his right ankle in the second game. He missed a total of four games and played in only parts of two others.

“Quentin’s a valuable part of our team and a valuable part of the leadership on our team,” coach Rob Chudzinski said. “Obviously, we’re disappointed in (the loss), but it’s the best thing right now to get that fixed and corrected. We’ll have to have other guys step up, whether it’s on special teams or whether it’s on defense, and the outside ‘backer rotation and some of the things he’s doing from that standpoint.”

Eric Martin could fill Groves’ spot as a backup to Paul Kruger.

“Unfortunately, it’s something that happened, but it’s always next man up,” Martin said. “If I’ve got to be the next man, then I am. So I’ve just got to approach it just like how I’ve been all season, just doing my job, wait for opportunities. When they open up, you’ve got to be there to take them.”

Martin has one tackle from scrimmage and two on special teams this season.

PLAYER NOTES

--FS Tashaun Gipson is the MVP of the defense, according to defensive coordinator Ray Horton. Horton said Gipson does not make mistakes. He is fourth on the team with 62 tackles.

--LB Barkevious Mingo leads the Browns with four sacks, but he has only one sack in the last five games.

--TE Jordan Cameron leads all NFL tight ends with 50 catches.

--QBs Brandon Weeden and Jason Campbell have combined for 109 consecutive passes without being intercepted. Weeden was picked in the first quarter in Green Bay and then threw 38 passes without being intercepted. Campbell has not been intercepted in 71 passes.

INJURY IMPACT

--RB Willis McGahee returned to practice Friday after he rested as he usually does on a Thursday before a Sunday game.

--TE MarQueis Gray (hamstring) did not practice Friday and was ruled out vs. Cincinnati.

--G Jason Pinkston (ankle) was limited again Friday and listed as questionable.

GAME PLAN: Defensive coordinator Ray Horton dialed up the pressure on Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco for a combined 11 sacks. The Browns got to Bengals QB Andy Dalton twice in the game Cleveland won on Sept. 29. He completed 23 of 42 passes for 206 yards. He threw one interception.

Dalton was sacked five times, threw no touchdown passes and threw three interceptions in the 22-20 loss to the Dolphins. He was sacked five more times, threw two touchdown passes and three interceptions in the 20-17 overtime loss to the Ravens.

Offensively, the key remains ball control and avoiding turnovers. QB Jason Campbell must be prepared to lead the brunt of the offense through the air, although the Bengals are more vulnerable to the run up the middle due to injuries.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Browns CB Joe Haden vs. Bengals WR A.J. Green -- One reason the Browns beat the Bengals eight weeks ago is Haden held Green to 51 yards receiving on seven catches. Green’s longest pass play was 16 yards. The Browns will take that this week, too. Green caught eight passes for 151 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore last week. Haden wants to slow him down.

--Browns RT Mitchell Schwartz vs. Bengals LDE Carlos Dunlap -- Week after week the opponent’s sack leader seems to come from the quarterback’s right. This week is no exception. Dunlap has six sacks. When Weeden was quarterback, the Browns would sometimes use a tight end to help Schwartz, but Jason Campbell is mobile enough to evade the rush.