Cleveland Browns - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - INSIDE SLANT

The Cleveland Browns head to Pittsburgh to close out the season on Sunday with the motivation they could snuff out the Steelers’ season and sabotage their playoff hopes.

The Steelers are 7-8 and in third place in the AFC North. The Browns are dead last as usual with their 4-11 record. The Steelers are still alive in the AFC wildcard race, but they have to beat the Browns and the Ravens, Dolphins and Chargers would have to lose.

The Browns could take the suspense out of the rest of the day by upsetting their rival and avenging the 27-11 loss suffered in Cleveland last month.

“It will make it a little bit better just for bragging rights like the fans like to do between us and Pittsburgh,” Safety T. J. Ward said. “For us, not making the playoffs for another year still burns. But I guess it would be a little better on them (the fans) to knock Pittsburgh out.”

Browns quarterback Jason Campbell wants another chance at the Steelers. He was knocked out of the game last month by Steelers cornerback William Gay on a blindside blitz. Campbell fumbled and the Steelers turned the takeaway into a touchdown.

A few days later. Gay was fined for hitting Campbell in the head. Had a penalty flag been thrown the Browns would have retained possession and had the ball inside the Steelers 30.

Campbell is 1-6 as a starter for the Browns. He has been victimized by defensive collapses in the last four games and has been very hard on himself.

Campbell was a combined 74 for 115 for 946 yards with eight touchdown passes and no interceptions, a passer rating of 113.2, in games against the Chiefs, Ravens and Patriots. In games against the Bengals, Steelers, Bears and Jets he completed 82 of 157 passes for 823 yards with two touchdown passes and seven interceptions. His passer rating in those games was 53.1.

“It’s not about being spoilers,” Campbell said. “We just want to end the season the right way, more importantly. The Steelers, after the bye week, they’ve been a different football team. They’ve rallied and are playing very well. We understand the challenge we’re going against, but for us as a team, our challenge is to ourselves to go out and play well.”

Campbell is under contract for next season but isn’t sure whether the Browns want him back. How he plays against the Steelers could factor into the decision CEO Joe Banner and General Manager Michael Lombardi ultimately make.

”I was talking to my dad,“ Campbell said. ”He said I need to sound a little bit more enthused. I told him it kind of hurts when you look at the opportunity that’s been there. We’ve had the opportunity to win some of these games, some of these tough games and really help a franchise out to get turned around.

“Some of the games I’ve played up to my ability, some games I’ve had a couple mistakes. It’s been tough in that aspect because I wanted to take advantage of the full opportunity presented.”

Campbell is 32-46 as a starter with the Redskins, Raiders, Bears and Browns.

SERIES HISTORY: 122nd regular season meeting. Steelers lead series, 64-57. The Browns have won in Heinz Field only once (2003) since the stadium opened in 2001.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (5)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Jordan Cameron, Tight End, 1

Josh Gordon, Wide Receiver, 1

Joe Haden, Cornerback, 1

Alex Mack, Center, 2

Joe Thomas, Tackle, 7

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - NOTES, QUOTES

Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Cameron returned to practice Friday for the first time since he sustained a concussion Dec. 15 against the Chicago Bears. Friday night he was one of six Browns named to the 2014 Pro Bowl team.

However, Cameron only practiced on a limited basis.

“(He) moved around, ran around well,” coach Rob Chudzinksi said. “He looked pretty good.”

Cameron will not be cleared to play Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until he gets approval from an independent neurologist. He is listed as questionable.

“It’s very important (to play),” Cameron said. “I play football and I‘m on this team. If I‘m healthy I‘m going to play.”

Cameron, along with wide receiver Josh Gordon, is a big part of the Browns’ receiving offense. Cameron has 75 catches for 848 yards with seven touchdowns.

Also, guard Jason Pinkston (concussion) and defensive tackle Phil Taylor (concussion) have been rule out, and cornerback Joe Haden (hip) and guards John Greco (knee) and Shawn Lauvao (thigh bruise) are questionable for Sunday’s game.

Haden did not practice all week, and Lauvao missed the last two days. Greco was limited all week.

“Well, the next guy has to step up,” Chudzinski said of the possibility of not having Haden available. “We’ve practiced that way all week long. Actually practiced that way for two weeks in that regard. We’ll expect whoever gets the opportunity to answer the bell.”

--This is the fourth consecutive season the Browns and Steelers have met in the final game of the regular season. The Browns lost in Cleveland in 2010 and 2011 and in Pittsburgh last season. The Browns best record heading into the final game in that stretch was 5-10 in 2010 and 2012. They are 4-11 this season as they were in 2011.

-- The Browns and Lions have the worst record in the NFL since 1999 - 77-162. The 1999 season was used as a starting point because that is when the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion team.

The tie could be broken on Sunday; the Lions close out their season in Minnesota.

--The Browns have not won since their bye on Nov. 10. The Steelers, 0-4 to start the season, had their bye the fifth week and are 7-4 since then.

“They’ve beaten some very good teams,” Browns coach Rob Chudzinski said. “I think from the looks of it, they’ve played at a pretty consistent level since our game (Nov. 24) and are playing real good football right now.”

--Offensive coordinator Norv Turner has had an obvious effect on scoring. Three Browns quarterbacks, plus holder Spencer Lanning on a fake field goal, have thrown a combined 25 touchdown passes. The Browns had 16 passing touchdowns in 2012.

On the other hand, Trent Richardson rushed for 11 touchdowns last year and Montario Hardesty rushed for one. The Browns as a team have rushed for four touchdowns this season.

BY THE NUMBERS: 4,934 - Snaps by center Alex Mack, who has never missed a play since being drafted by the Browns in the first round in 2009. Mack will be a free agent in March.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s not the most outspoken guy, but he definitely is a guy who wants to take on that leadership role.” -- Left tackle Joe Thomas on quarterback Jason Campbell

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--CB Joe Haden is tied for third in the NFL with 20 pass breakups.

--TE Jordan Cameron is tied for second among tight ends with 75 catches. Jimmy Graham of the Saints has 81 catches. He was named to the 2014 Pro Bowl team Friday.

-- WR Josh Cooper has become the Browns short-yardage specialist now that Davone Bess is on the reserve/non-football injury list. Cooper caught four passes for 26 yards last week.

--DL Brian Sanford was signed to fill the roster spot left vacant when WR Davone Bess was out on the reserve/non-football injury list.

INJURY IMPACT

--TE Jordan Cameron (concussion) did not practice Thursday. He missed the game against the Jets. He returned to practice Friday, but took part only on a limited basis.

--NT Phil Taylor missed practice with a concussion.

--LG Jason Pinkston missed practice with a concussion.

--CB Joe Haden was held out of practice to rest his hip pointer.

--SS T.J. Ward missed practice with a shoulder injury. He had full participation during practice Tuesday.

GAME PLAN:

The Browns will be on high alert for blitzes this time against the Steelers. Last month they failed to pick up William Gay blitzing from Jason Campbell’s left and Gay knocked Campbell out of the game with a concussion.

Guarding against the blitz might mean keeping tight end Gary Barnidge in as a blocker. Teams have been paying extra attention to Josh Gordon the past two games, and that could open up chances for Greg Little.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Browns CB Joe Haden vs. Steelers WR Antonio Brown.

Brown beat Haden for a 41-yard touchdown pass last month. Haden anticipated Brown running a comeback. Instead, Brown streaked by Haden. Haden recovered and tried to knock the ball loose near the goal line, but Brown hung onto the ball. Haden won’t make the same mistake Sunday.

--Browns RT Mitchell Schwartz vs. Steelers LOLB Jason Worilds.

Schwartz has been under the gun all season, so there is no reason not to expect the same on Sunday. Worilds leads the Steelers with eight sacks. Schwartz’ mission is to keep him from reaching double figures.