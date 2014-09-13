Cleveland Browns - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - INSIDE SLANT

The Cleveland Browns returned to practice Wednesday working to plug leaks in their defense before hosting the New Orleans Saints Sunday in FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made 24 first downs and gained 400 yards on the Browns in the season opener last week. The Steelers scored 30 points - 27 in the first half when they did most of their damage.

Browns coach Mike Pettine does not plan any major lineup changes but he said he might reduce the workload of rookie cornerback Justin Gilbert. Gilbert gave up three touchdowns in preseason and those struggles carried over to the opener when Markus Wheaton caught three passes with Gilbert covering him. One play went for 40 yards and another gained 20 yards to set up the game-winning field goal by Shaun Suisham.

Gilbert did not start against the Steelers but he was on the field for 59 of 71 (83 percent) of the defensive plays. Buster Skrine started in Pittsburgh and will likely start against the Saints. He is listed first on the depth chart.

”I’ve said this a bunch of times; there’s no substitute for live game reps,“ Pettine said. ”Then, you get in the situation where you put yourself at the mercy of his learning curve. If he’s still learning...we always talk about the two positions that get you beat the fastest - cornerback and quarterback.

“That’s something that looking back on it maybe he did play too many reps. We’re not looking to bench him, but maybe scale back his reps this week. I think we need to do a better job as a staff putting him in some situations, maybe getting him some (safety) help.”

Gilbert has the support of his teammates, many of whom remember similar growing pains. One of them is inside linebacker Karlos Dansby, now in his 11th season. This is Dansby’s first season with the Browns but he already is a team leader.

“That was his first game,” Dansby said. “The man was nervous. He made some plays, he didn’t make some plays and that’s just how the game goes sometimes. As a rookie, you have to bounce back from those things. You’ve got have thick skin and you’ve got to be water off a duck’s back.”

Pettine said damaging Gilbert’s confidence could be a result of taking away playing time. That playing time could go to K‘Waun Williams or Robert Nelson.

“There’s that fine line,” Pettine said. “You’ve got to do what’s best for the team, but at the same time, you still want the kid to get some confidence. It’s tough. Life in the NFL for a rookie corner is tough. There aren’t many, if you go back through the years that have come right out of college and been special right out of the gate.”

Gilbert said his confidence remains high despite his slow start.

“I just have to play ball,” he said. “I know they’re going to come after me so there’s nothing to learn (from the first game) because I already knew what was going to happen. Just have to make plays.”

Left cornerback Joe Haden did not start until the 10th game of his rookie year.

SERIES HISTORY: 17th regular season meeting. Browns lead series, 12-4. The Browns will always have a soft spot in their hearts for the Saints because they were the first team the Browns beat in the expansion era. A Hail-Mary pass from Tim Couch to Kevin Johnson gave the Browns a 21-16 victory on Halloween, 1999.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - NOTES, QUOTES

It was good news for the Cleveland Browns when the NFL Players Association on Friday approved a new drug policy.

With the new policy in place, Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is expected to have his suspension cut to ten games instead of the entire season.

Among the revisions are changes that include the implementation of testing for human growth hormone and an alteration of the marijuana policy.

“This is an historic moment for our players and our league,” said NFLPA President Eric Winston. “We have collectively bargained drug policies that will keep the game clean and safe, but also provide our players with an unprecedented level of fairness and transparency. Players should be proud of their union for standing up for what was best for the game.”

--The Browns last played the Saints in 2010. That was three coaches and three general managers ago. Eric Mangini was head coach and Tom Heckert general manager when the Browns beat the Saints, 30-17, in New Orleans.

In that 2010 game, Browns linebacker David Bowens, then 33 years old, returned two interceptions for touchdowns, a feat that hadn’t been accomplished since Bobby Franklin did it on Dec. 11, 1960 against the Chicago Bears.

--When Terrance West rushed for 100 yards on 16 carries against the Steelers he became the first Browns rookie to crack 100 yards in his debut since Larry Mason rushed for 133 yards at New England on Oct. 4, 1987.

--Wide receiver Andrew Hawkins is off to a good start. Hawkins caught 12 passes in eight games with the Bengals last season. He caught eight passes from Brian Hoyer in the season opener.

“Hawk showed what everyone thought he was going to be,” Hoyer said. “He’s tough. He knows where to be at the right time. He makes big plays and that’s great to see him do that in the regular season. He was a little banged up and fought through it. That’s the type guy he is. Those are the guys you respect because you know they’re putting it all on the line for the team.”

--The Browns will be trying to win a home opener for only the second time since 1999 when they host the Saints on Sunday. They are 1-13 in home openers.

BY THE NUMBERS: 4 - Rushing touchdowns by the Browns in 2013. They are halfway there in 2014 after Isaiah Crowell rushed for two touchdowns in the opener.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I told our players in the meeting today, there’s a phrase for almost winning, or a word for it. It’s called ‘losing.'” - head coach Mike Pettine on reminding his players there are no moral victories in the NFL.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Terrance West will start at running back against the Saints because starting running back Ben Tate is out with a sprained knee. Isaiah Crowell will back up West. Both players are rookies.

“They need to be able to take the next step, and this will be another challenge for them,” Coach Mike Pettine said. “To go against this type of defense that neither one of those guys have seen before. It’ll be a good test for them, but I think (Browns running backs coach) Wilbert’s (Montgomery) done a good job with that group. They we’re obviously prepared for the Pittsburgh game to step in and play, and hopefully it’ll be more of the same this week.”

West rushed for 100 yards against the Steelers. Crowell rushed for two touchdowns.

PLAYER NOTES

--TE Jordan Cameron (shoulder) did not practice Thursday. He is listed day-to-day.

--LB Barkevious Mingo (shoulder) did not practice.

--DE John Hughes (hamstring) was limited Thursday. He did not practice Wednesday.

--DE Desmond Bryant (wrist) was limited.

--OL Paul McQuistan (ankle) was limited.

--RB Ben Tate (knee) is out.

--LT Joe Thomas missed practice for a non-injury reason.

GAME PLAN: Playing fast break football with the New Orleans Saints might not be the best strategy for winning a football game, but the Browns showed in Pittsburgh they can make the no-huddle an effective part of their attack and plan to use it again in the right situation, particularly after a successful first down play to keep the Saints from substituting.

As quarterback Brian Hoyer pointed out, no-huddle doesn’t always mean up-tempo. If Hoyer senses his offensive linemen are gassed he could get the team to the line of scrimmage quickly, call the play and let the play clock wind down. It will be easier to do that at home on Sunday when crowd noise won’t be working against him.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Browns LB Karlos Dansby vs. Saints TE Jimmy Graham.

The Browns signed Dansby in free agency for his big play capability. He proved he has it with an interception in the opener. He said he welcomes the challenge of facing one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

--Browns RT Mitchell Schwartz vs. Saints OLB Junior Galette.

Schwartz gave up a sack late in the game in Pittsburgh, so Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan will undoubtedly have a plan to attack the third year right tackle. Schwartz will have to be on the lookout for Galette and left defensive end Akiem Hicks playing games to beat him.