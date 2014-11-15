Cleveland Browns - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - INSIDE SLANT

It has been seven years since there was talk of playoff football in Cleveland, but now the drought is over. The drought of talking about it is over, that is.

The Cleveland Browns have seven games remaining, starting with the Houston Texans on Sunday in FirstEnergy Stadium. Anything can happen, but for now the Browns are 6-3 and alone atop the AFC North.

They haven’t been alone in first place this late in the year since 1994 in the AFC Central with Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and the Houston Oilers.

Two years later that Cleveland franchise was in Baltimore and the Oilers were playing their last season in Houston as the franchise moved to Nashville and was renamed the Tennessee Titans. In 1999 Cleveland was again awarded and the new-age Browns were born. Or re-born. In 2002 the NFL awarded Houston an expansion team and the Texans were born.

So it is that these two second-chance NFL franchises will meet this Sunday.

”I think as long as you talk about playoffs in the context of ‘the next game is the most important one and it’s a step towards that direction’ then I think it’s okay,“ Browns coach Mike Pettine said. ”I think it’s a mistake if you just ignore it.

“Of course it was our goal in the beginning of the year. Be a playoff team. Why not us? We talked about the number of teams that didn’t make the playoffs one year that make it the next. We weren’t going to hide from it, but at the same time, they have to know that in order to accomplish that, we have to be extraordinary. We have to be extraordinary each week.”

The Browns won five of their last six games. They are coming off a convincing 24-3 victory over the Bengals on Nov. 6. Their most lopsided win before that was a 31-10 trouncing of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 12. The Browns followed that by getting drilled in Jacksonville, 24-6.

Pettine reminded his team of the Jacksonville game before giving his players four days off after the game in Cincinnati and delivered the same message when players got back to work on Tuesday.

Safely Donte Whitner, who spent the previous three seasons with the 49ers, believes the Browns have what it takes to be a playoff team.

”We stack up very well,“ Whitner said. ”Each year we reached the NFC Championship and the style of football that we played there was similar to the style of football that we play here.

“We wanted to get a lot of turnovers because we understood that getting turnovers, you get the offense the ball more and there is a direct correlation between turnovers and winning. We wanted to play a physical style of football, a relentless style of football (in San Francisco), and it’s similar here.”

The Browns are plus-nine in takeaway/giveaway. They have 13 interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Brian Hoyer has thrown four interceptions and the Browns have lost four fumbles. SERIES HISTORY: Eighth regular season meeting. Texans lead series, 4-3. The Browns had early success against the Texans, but Houston has taken four of the last games. The Browns are on a two-game losing streak vs. the Texans.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Browns last played the Texans on Nov. 6, 2011. The Browns were soundly beaten, 30-12. The game was notable for two reasons. The Browns did not score a touchdown until Colt McCoy hooked up with Josh Cribbs on a two-yard pass with 4:47 left. Also Ben Tate, now playing with the Browns, rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He did not lead the Texans in rushing, though. Arian Foster rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

--All the playoff talk generated research into the Browns playoff history. The only time they ever won two playoff games in the same season was 1950.

The Browns and New York Giants finished tied for first place in the American Conference with 10-2 records. The Browns beat the Giants, 8-3, and then beat the Los Angeles Rams, 30-28, in the NFL championship game.

--Rookie Terrance West has taken over the team rushing lead with 396 yards on 107 carries. Ben Tate is second with 342 yards on 104 carries. West has responded well from being made inactive in the Oct. 12 game vs. Pittsburgh for practicing poorly.

Head coach Mike Pettine said the feature back could change week to week.

“It’ll still come down to the game plan, and then how the week of practice goes,” Pettine said. “We have options, and we can steer it a couple different ways.”

--The Browns, 4-1 in FirstEnergy Stadium, will clinch a winning record at home by beating the Texans. The only season in which they had a winning record at home since 1999 was 2007 when they finished 10-6 overall and 7-1 at home.

BY THE NUMBERS: 31st - The Browns ranking on third down efficiency (33.3 percent) offensively. Despite that they are 6-3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is a tight group, and they play hard. They play hard for each other. That’s when you know that you’re headed in the right direction.” - Browns head coach Mike Pettine.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report

HOUSTON TEXANS

--Out: CB Kareem Jackson (knee)

--Questionable: RB Arian Foster (groin)

--Probable: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), LB Brian Cushing (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (concussion, knee), CB Darryl Morris (ankle), LB Brooks Reed (groin), LB John Simon (ankle), LB Jeff Tarpinian (knee), LB Justin Tuggle (shoulder)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

--Out: S Johnson Bademosi (concussion), TE Jordan Cameron (concussion), DE Phillip Taylor (knee)

--Questionable: S Tashaun Gipson (concussion)

--Probable: DE Desmond Bryant (wrist), WR Andrew Hawkins (thigh, knee), C Nick McDonald (calf), LB Barkevious Mingo (shoulder), DE Billy Winn (toe)

--Defensive lineman Phil Taylor will be placed on season-ending injury reserve because of a knee injury, head coach Mike Pettine said Friday.

Taylor had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in October, but this injury is unrelated to that.

The 337-pound Taylor returned to action last week after missing a month following the surgery. He helped control the Cincinnati Bengals’ ground game in Sunday’s contest.

However, the Browns’ run defense may suffer with Taylor sidelined again.

The Browns rank 28th in rushing yards allowed per game (134.2) and 31st in yards per carry allowed.

PLAYER NOTES

--TE Jordan Cameron (concussion) is out, as he has been since being injured Oct. 26 vs. Oakland. He has not been ruled out for the game against Houston on Sunday.

--S Tashaun Gipson missed practice with a concussion. He has not been ruled out for Sunday.

--S Johnson Bademosi (concussion) did not practice.

--DE Phil Taylor (knee) did not practice.

--WR Andrew Hawkins (knee/thigh) was limited.

--C Nick McDonald (calf) was limited.

--LT Joe Thomas was rested as usual on Wednesday,

GAME PLAN: Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt is listed as a left defensive end, but the Browns have to be prepared for him to move to other spots on the defensive line. That could require keeping an extra tight end to help block Watt or keeping an extra back in to pick up a blitzing linebacker while Watt is double-teamed.

Watt has 8.5 of the Texans 19 sacks. Brian Hoyer is not a mobile quarterback, but he is not a statue, either. He has been sacked 13 times.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Browns CB Buster Skrine vs. Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins.

It is pick your poison with Houston receivers Hopkins and Andre Johnson. Hopkins has 42 catches for 684 yards and four touchdowns. He is the Texans’ deep threat and averages 16.8 yards a catch. Skrine is the Browns’ fastest cornerback and has four interceptions.

--Browns RB Ben Tate vs. Texans LB Brian Cushing.

Tate did not leave the Texans with hard feelings, but he would still like to show his former team he is worthy of being a starting running back. Tate has struggled in recent games. He had 10 carries for 34 yards vs. the Bengals last Thursday and 10 carries for four yards vs. Tampa Bay on Nov. 2.