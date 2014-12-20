Cleveland Browns - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - INSIDE SLANT

A familiar refrain meets Cleveland in mid-December: when the regular season expires, so do the Browns.

The Browns will still be mathematically alive in the AFC wildcard playoff chase at kickoff for their game against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Charlotte, but realistically they played themselves out of contention with consecutive losses to the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals the past three weeks.

At one point the Browns were 6-3, but at 7-7 they are in last place in the AFC North. The Browns are 3-21 in games played in December since winning their last four games in 2009.

The mission for head coach Mike Pettine is to get his team to play with an edge against the Panthers and against the Ravens in the final game. The Browns were uninspired in their 30-0 loss to the Bengals.

”They (games) matter,“ Pettine said. ”They matter to us for sure. We have to find a way. It all falls back to our ability to compartmentalize. I know the Indy game took a lot out of us. Looking back, did it have an effect (against the Bengals)? Maybe it did.

“I know it was not just a very physical game for us, especially defensively the number of snaps we played, but it was just, emotionally, I think deflating. We’ve got to find a way to bounce back. This isn’t Major League Baseball where we’ve got 162 opportunities. We’ve got two left out of 16, and no one is more important, no one is more meaningful than the one this weekend.”

The game is especially important for rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel. Manziel made his first NFL start in the loss to the Bengals and it was a disaster. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 80 yards and threw two interceptions.

Many things went wrong. The offensive line was out of sync with Manziel calling signals. Timing with receivers was off.

Last week was the first time Manziel got the bulk of practice time with the starters. Another week together should help smooth out the many wrinkles that were exposed.

Manziel said he never played in a game at any level in which the offense was shut out with him at quarterback. He said the experience was “humbling.”

”Anytime that you’re humbled I think it can be an eye-opener,“ Pettine said. ”That pertains to anybody. When things have come easy for you in the past or where you get some players, ‘Hey, I think I’ve got this thing figured out,’ then something like that happens to you, I think that type of game humbles all of us.

“We had been able to do some things in the past that we weren’t able to do. That’s something that -- as an organization, coaches, just staff and team -- we’ve got to regroup, and we’ve got to regroup in a hurry.”

With seven victories the Browns have already guaranteed they won’t finish in double-figure losses as they have the past six years. If they win the last two games they will have their first winning record since 2007.

SERIES HISTORY: 5th regular-season meeting. Panthers lead series, 3-1. The only time the Browns beat the Panthers was when they won in Cleveland, 24-23, four years ago.

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - NOTES, QUOTES

--Injuries to cornerbacks Joe Haden (shoulder) and Justin Gilbert (head) forced the Browns to use untested rookie Pierre Desir against the Bengals. The fourth-round draft pick played well enough to earn time against the Panthers this week.

”Here is a guy who had played a grand total of zero defensive snaps going into it, had played some special teams the last few weeks. (He) went out and played 39 snaps and played at a high level - was very physical, tackled well.

“Here’s a kid coming from Lindenwood where our training camp practices had more people than his games did, and it was not big for him at all. That was great to see because it’s a good example to everybody else. When you’re on the scout team, here’s a guy who perfected his craft. Those guys coached him hard when he was on the scout team and got better each week. It was very encouraging.”

--Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson was the last Browns quarterback to play in a winning season. He was 10-5 as a starter in 2007 and completed 298 of 527 passes with 29 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions.

--Johnny Manziel became the 21st player in 16 years to start at quarterback for the Browns when he took his first snap against the Bengals. Those 21 quarterbacks have a record of 2-19 in their first starts. Manziel was the fifth that failed to score. The others were Ty Detmer, Spergon Wynn, Doug Pederson and Bruce Gradkowski.

--Former Browns running back Peyton Hillis had one of his best games in his short career with the Browns when he rushed for 131 yards and touchdown runs of nine, five and six yards in a 24-23 victory over the Panthers in 2010. As well as Hillis played, it took a 41-yard field goal by Phil Dawson with 2:42 left to win it.

BY THE NUMBERS: 10 -- The Browns have lost 10 straight games in December over three seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not going to sit here today and start to talk about what we’re going to do after the season. We’re all about Carolina and our prep.” -- Browns coach Mike Pettine on plans for quarterback in 2015.

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

CLEVELAND BROWNS

--Out: S Tashaun Gipson (knee), CB K‘Waun Williams (hamstring)

--Questionable: TE Gary Barnidge (rib), LB Karlos Dansby (knee), CB Joe Haden (shoulder), WR Marlon Moore (knee), CB Robert Nelson (hamstring), LB Jabaal Sheard (foot)

--Probable: WR Andrew Hawkins (illness)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--Questionable: CB Carrington Byndom (hamstring), LB A.J. Klein (knee), G Amini Silatolu (knee), RB DeAngelo Williams (hand)

--Probable: LB Thomas Davis (knee), S Roman Harper (thigh), QB Cam Newton (back)

PLAYER NOTES

--CB Joe Haden (shoulder) missed practice Thursday for the second straight day.

--S Tashaun Gipson (knee) missed practice and has missed three games with the injury.

--DB K‘Waun Williams (knee) did not practice and could miss his second straight game.

--WR Andrew Hawkins (illness) did not practice.

--LT Joe Thomas practiced fully after resting on Wednesday.

--WR Marlon Moore (knee) was limited Thursday after not practicing Wednesday.

--TE Gary Barnidge (ribs) was limited. He missed two games with the injury.

--LB Karlos Dansby (knee) was limited. He has missed four games.

GAME PLAN: The Browns went into Johnny Manziel’s first start last week with the idea of having him throwing somewhere between 15 and 20 passes. He threw 18 times, but the plan to have a dominant running game never materialized because the Browns were losing 20-0 at halftime.

Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan would still like to make running backs Isaiah Crowell and Terrance West the focus of the offense. He might also use Manziel in more designed rollouts. Manziel would be more effective as a runner in open space.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Browns CB Buster Skrine vs. Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin: Normally Joe Haden would be on the opponent s primary receiver, but if a shoulder injury prevents him from playing the chore will fall on fourth-year cornerback Buster Skrine. Skrine has the speed to stay with Benjamin. Benjamin has 67 catches for 952 yards and nine touchdowns. Skrine would love to make sure Benjamin doesn’t reach 1,000 yards on his watch.

--Browns PR Travis Benjamin vs. Panthers P Brad Nortman: Good field position would be an obvious help to rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel and Benjamin has a chance to provide it. Opponents are averaging 15.8 yards a return against Carolina. Punt return has been a problem for the Browns, but it showed signs of life two weeks ago when Benjamin returned four punts for 65 yards against the Colts.