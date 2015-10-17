Cleveland Browns - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - INSIDE SLANT

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel was pulled over by Avon, Ohio, police when a domestic argument got out of hand between him and Texas Christian University girlfriend Colleen Elizabeth Crowley on Interstate 90 on Monday. According to a report on newsnet5.com in Cleveland, the police said alcohol was involved.

The report states that newsnet5.com exclusively obtained a police report that states both were drinking but neither was charged after the police officer made the determination that Manziel was not intoxicated.

“We were aware of the situation,” Browns general manager Ray Farmer said in a statement Friday. “It is a matter that we take seriously and have expressed our concerns to Johnny directly. Those conversations will remain private and we will refrain from further comment at this time.”

Witnesses called police after seeing the argument in a vehicle on Monday.

The news is troubling considering Manziel entered rehab on Jan. 28 for a minimum 28 days of treatment, possibly for alcohol and substance abuse.

--Defensive coordinators for teams on the Cleveland Browns’ schedule are quickly learning about Gary Barnidge, who until this season was a backup tight end for six years -- seven if you want to count 2011, when he missed all 16 games because of a broken ankle while with the Carolina Panthers.

Barnidge, in his third season with the Browns after four in Carolina, has 24 catches through five games. The coach trying to slow him this week is Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

The Browns host the Broncos at 1 p.m. Sunday in FirstEnergy Stadium.

Barnidge has been effective in the early part of the season because opponents have to respect the speed of wide receivers Travis Benjamin, Brian Hartline, Andrew Hawkins and Taylor Gabriel.

When they run deep routes to the outside it opens up the middle for Barnidge.

”I don’t know if I can say that we expected him to have the production that he’s had, but Gary’s a good football player, and we’ve known that for a long time,“ head coach Mike Pettine said. ”When teams want to concentrate their efforts defensively other places and they want to open up the middle of the field, Gary Barnidge is a master at doing his job. He gets open. He catches the ball. He can run after the catch.

“He understands defensive football very well, understands how teams are trying to play him and recognizing coverages. He’s a good athlete with good ball skills and he’s got a very high football acumen.”

Quarterback Josh McCown has thrown six touchdown passes. Half of them have been caught by Barnidge and two by Benjamin.

The Browns (2-3) will be tested by the Broncos (5-0).

Quarterback Peyton Manning is the face of the Broncos franchise, but the defense is the strength of the team this year. Denver rides into Cleveland with the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

McCown threw the ball 51 times in the 33-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week. Barnidge will be a focus of the offense week in and week out, but it is unrealistic to expect him to catch eight passes, as he did in Baltimore.

The Browns went into the season planning to be a run-first offense. Now that McCown has shown what he can do (three straight 300-plus yard games) and the receivers have proven more than reliable, Pettine says the offense will adapt to whatever works best against that week’s defense.

”I just think the success that we’ve had throwing the football should certainly open things up,“ Pettine said. ”Our best runs in the last two weeks have come from opened-up formations, where we’ve had some run-pass options on them.

“I think we need to mix it up. Each week is going to call for a different plan and I think the successful offenses in this league almost have that chameleon-type ability that they’re going to change with their circumstances.”

Running backs Duke Johnson and Isaiah Crowell rushed for a combined 71 yards on 22 carries against the Ravens, but they also totaled 10 receptions, mostly on short passes in open space.

One went for a 22-yard catch and run for a touchdown by Crowell.

The Browns’ running game ranks 28th in the NFL with 442 yards on 118 carries.

SERIES HISTORY: 25th regular season meeting. Broncos lead series, 19-5. It has been so long since the Browns beat Denver that Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was just starting in high school when it happened. The Browns beat the Broncos in Denver, 30-29, in 1990. Since then the Broncos have won 10 straight against the Browns.

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - NOTES, QUOTES

--Broncos director of pro personnel Tom Heckert was the Browns general manager from 2010 through 2012. Only four players remain from his three drafts -- cornerback Joe Haden (2010) plus right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, defensive lineman John Hughes and wide receiver Travis Benjamin in 2012.

--The Browns are third in the NFL with 1,557 passing yards. It is the most passing yards the Browns have had through the first five weeks of a season in franchise history.

“We said it from the spring, we’re capable of doing some good things on offense,” quarterback Josh McCown said. “We felt really good in the spring with this group and we continue to feel that way.”

--The Browns run defense was happy to get outside linebacker Scott Solomon back for the Ravens game after missing the previous three games and most of the opener because of an ankle injury. However, Solomon sustained an ankle injury in the first half. He finished the game after being assured by trainers he would do no further damage, although he was not 100 percent. Solomon was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

“Obviously, very unfortunate for Scott having just gotten back from his injury from Week One,” coach Mike Pettine said.

--A 30-yard field goal by Jerry Kauric as time expired gave the Browns their most recent victory over the Broncos on Oct. 8, 1990. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Browns, who the season before lost to the Broncos in the AFC championship for the third time in four years.

Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar threw three touchdown passes -- one to Vernon Joines, one to Webster Slaughter and one to Kevin Mack. Kosar completed 24-of-38 passes for 318 yards.

BY THE NUMBERS: 0 -- Interceptions by the Browns in the last four games. They have only one pick in 2015 after intercepting 21 passes last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he’s a guy that you root for, but a big thing to talk about is understanding how well we’re playing around him.” -- Browns head coach Mike Pettine, on quarterback Josh McCown.

NFL Team Report - Cleveland Browns - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The Browns are planning to play against the Denver Broncos without Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden. Haden sustained a concussion playing against the Ravens and is in the concussion protocol system.

Second-year cornerback Pierre Desir will replace Haden as the starter. The injury is easier to absorb than it was two weeks ago in San Diego because it wasn’t until 90 minutes before kickoff that Haden realized he could not play because of the broken finger that had been bothering him all week.

Now at least, Desir will be with the first team defense all week.

It also helps that nickel back K‘Waun Williams will play for a second straight week. Williams missed the San Diego game because of a concussion.

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DENVER BRONCOS

--Out: T Ty Sambrailo (shoulder), LB DeMarcus Ware (back)

--Questionable: G Evan Mathis (hamstring), CB Aqib Talib (ankle), WR Demaryius Thomas (neck), RB Juwan Thompson (hamstring)

--Probable: DE Kenny Anunike (knee), CB Omar Bolden (foot), TE Owen Daniels (not injury related), WR Bennie Fowler (hamstring), T Ryan Harris (knee), WR Cody Latimer (groin), QB Peyton Manning (not injury related), G Louis Vasquez (not injury related)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

--Out: S Tashaun Gipson (ankle), CB Joe Haden (concussion, finger), LB Craig Robertson (ankle)

--Questionable: DE Desmond Bryant (shoulder), RB Isaiah Crowell (toe), LB Karlos Dansby (ankle), RB Shaun Draughn (back), WR Marlon Moore (hamstring), RB Robert Turbin (ankle)

--Probable: WR Brian Hartline (thigh), QB Johnny Manziel (right elbow), QB Josh McCown (ankle), T Mitchell Schwartz (thumb)

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Shaun Draughn had full participation in practice on Thursday. He was limited on Wednesday with a sore back.

--CB Joe Haden (concussion) missed his second straight practice with a concussion, but defensive coordinator Jim O‘Neil is holding out hope Haden will be cleared to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

--FS Tashaun Gipson (ankle) missed practice Thursday. The ankle injury kept him out of the game against Baltimore last week.

--LB Craig Robertson (ankle) did not practice but is improving and could be close to running, head coach Mike Pettine said.

--QB Josh McCown (ankle) was limited in individual drills but participated fully in team drills for the second straight day.

--LB Scott Solomon (knee) was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Solomon was injured in the first half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens last week.

--DB Don Jones was claimed on waivers from the New Orleans Saints. He will fill LB Scott Solomon’s roster spot. Jones was a 2013 seventh-round pick by the Dolphins. He has played in 34 games and has 23 special teams tackles.

GAME PLAN

--The Browns have discovered over the years that blitzing quarterback Peyton Manning isn’t always the best formula for beating him, so instead they might rush four and drop seven into coverage to make it difficult for Manning to find an open target.

The Browns like their chances if they possess the ball last in a close game. Rather than gamble, they are willing to put the game on the foot of rookie kicker Travis Coons, who is 11-for-11 on field goal tries this season.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Browns CB Tramon Williams vs. Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas.

Cornerback Joe Haden usually draws the opponent’s best receiver every week, but Haden is out because of a concussion so that assignment will go to Williams. Thomas caught nine passes for 102 yards and a touchdown against the Browns when the two teams met in 2012 in a game the Broncos won, 34-12.

--Browns RT Mitchell Schwartz vs. Broncos OLB DeMarcus Ware.

Ware is battling a back injury and might not play, but when healthy is still a sack machine. He has 4.5 sacks this year -- tops among Broncos defenders. When Ware went out last week, Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett shared his spot in the second half and each recorded a sack while combining for five tackles and two quarterback hits against the Raiders. Schwartz has trouble with outside linebackers that are quick around the corner but he also has to be wary of Ware using an inside move.