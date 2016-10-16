Preview: Browns at Titans

Things are so bad for the Cleveland Browns that they've used five different quarterbacks and brought in embattled former Baylor coach Art Briles to help an offense clearly in disarray. The Browns, who have lost seven straight and 14 of their last 15 games, are the NFL's only winless team as they visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Briles was fired by Baylor amid a sexual assault scandal involving several members of the school's football team and will serve as an offensive adviser for the Browns. He'll tutor Cody Kessler and a bevy of ailing quarterbacks as Cleveland looks for its first road victory in more than a year. The Titans snapped a two-game skid by winning at Miami 30-17 last week as Marcus Mariota threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score. With the victory, Tennessee is just a game back of Houston in the muddied AFC South Division.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Titans -7. O/U: 45.5.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (0-5): Kessler left last week's 33-13 drubbing at the hands Tom Brady and the Patriots with bruised ribs on his left side but is preparing for the start. Josh McCown is also available for the first time since fracturing his collarbone on Sept. 18 against Baltimore and coach Hue Jackson said both may play for Cleveland which has already lost Robert Griffin III and Charlie Whitehurst to injuries. Cleveland, which ranks 30th in the NFL in defense, may also be without top tight end Gary Barnidge (ankle, hip, arm injuries) but it has won three of its last four games at Nashville.

ABOUT THE TITANS (2-3): For some reason Mariota has been a better quarterback on the road than he is at home (11 TDs, 12 interceptions, 76.7 passer rating at home; 15 TDs, 3 interceptions and a 100.6 rating on the road). DeMarco Murray, who leads the NFL with 31 rushing touchdowns and is second with 4,129 yards since 2013, has helped turn Tennessee into an efficient ball-control offense with 461 yards on the ground for the NFL's second-ranked rushing offense. Sunday begins the first of three straight home games for the Titans, who promise not to look past the Browns. "We're not looking at them as a bad opponent, or any of these teams coming up, but it's definitely an opportunity to get some wins," said Tennessee defensive tackle Karl Klug.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cleveland is also battling major injury problems on its offensive line as Joel Bitonio (foot) is out, joining Joe Thomas and Cameron Erving on the injury report.

2. Tennessee is ranked 24th in the NFL in points per game (18.4) while Cleveland is 29th at 17.4.

3. Cleveland RB Isaiah Crowell ranks third in the AFC with 416 rushing yards and has six rushing TDs in his past nine games but was held to just 22 yards on 13 carries last week.

PREDICTION: Titans 24, Browns 13