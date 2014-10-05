Browns rally from 25-point deficit to win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After fumbling a punt late in the third quarter, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Travis Benjamin was greeted at the Browns’ sideline by coach Mike Pettine.

“I said, ‘Hey, hang in there. When you have a chance to make a play, make a play.’ He didn’t go in the tank,” Pettine said.

Instead, Benjamin flushed Tennessee’s 28-3 lead with two fourth-quarter touchdown catches, capping Cleveland’s stunning comeback with his game-winner with 1:09 left as the Browns beat the Tennessee Titans 29-28 at LP Field on Sunday.

The third-year pro from Miami (Fla.) hauled in a 6-yard scoring strike from quarterback Brian Hoyer for the go-ahead touchdown, tip-toeing along the back line of the end zone to keep both feet inbounds.

“I knew I was going to high-point the ball,” Benjamin said. “We go over it in practice every day about getting two feet in.”

Benjamin’s play not only ended the Browns’ 12-game road losing streak that dated back to Dec. 1, 2012, it also represented the largest comeback by a road team in NFL history. Cleveland trailed by 25 points with 2:44 left in the first half before gradually reeling in Tennessee by dominating both sides of the scrimmage line.

Related Coverage Preview: Browns at Titans

Trailing 28-22, Cleveland got the ball back when backup quarterback Charlie Whitehurst was stopped on a fourth-and-inches sneak at the Titans’ 42 with 3:03 left in the game. Hoyer, who completed 21 of 37 passes for 292 yards and three scores, zipped a 23-yard completion to wide receiver Miles Austin with two minutes left.

Three plays later, Hoyer bought time until he located Benjamin with the play that finalized an incredible rally.

While the Browns (2-2) poured on the field to celebrate a potential season-turning win, the Titans (1-4) ran off the field in disbelief after eating their fourth straight loss.

The losing extended beyond the final score. Tennessee saw oft-injured starting quarterback Jake Locker (thumb) go down late in the first half and might have lost strong safety Bernard Pollard with an Achilles’ tendon injury.

“Without a doubt,” Titans cornerback Jason McCourty said when asked if this was the most disappointed locker room he had been in after a loss.

Locker injured his right thumb when he hit it on the helmet of cornerback Buster Skrine with 4:04 left in the first half. Skrine was called for roughing the passer when he struck Locker in the helmet.

Locker, who completed 8 of 11 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for 34 yards and a score, returned to the sideline after halftime with his right hand heavily wrapped. He is set to undergo an MRI Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

“It’s frustrating to go through this again,” Locker said about his injury history, which has seen him miss multiple starts since 2012 with shoulder, hip, foot and wrist ailments. “I’ll just have to work through this and try to return to the field as soon as possible.”

Whitehurst connected with wide receiver Kendall Wright on an 11-yard touchdown pass two plays after Locker’s injury for a 21-3 Tennessee lead. Whitehurst made it 28-3 with 2:44 left in the half when he hit wide receiver Justin Hunter for a 75-yard scoring strike.

Cleveland cut the deficit to 28-10 when Hoyer found tight end Jim Dray for a 1-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds remaining in the half.

Kicker Billy Cundiff drilled a 42-yard field goal at the 12:55 mark of the third quarter to make it 28-13, and linebacker Tank Carder drew the Browns within 28-15 when he blocked Brett Kern’s punt out of the end zone for a safety with 11:02 left in the game.

Following the safety, Cleveland edged within six points on Hoyer’s 17-yard scoring strike to Benjamin. Earlier in the drive, an interception by McCourty was nullified by multiple penalties, including a scuffle that resulted in the ejection of defensive end Derrick Morgan.

The Titans managed only six first downs and 126 total yards after halftime, leaving their defense on the field far too long, and they eventually paid the price.

“It was a tale of two halves, especially defensively,” Pettine said. “Getting this win speaks for the resiliency, the poise and the focus of the men in that room. I think a lot of teams would have shut it down given what this team faced in the first half.”

NOTES: Tennessee CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson (concussion) was inactive for the game, replaced by third-year pro Coty Sensabaugh. ... This was only the fifth time the Titans and Browns have played since the NFL changed its divisional alignment following the 2001 season. The teams used to play twice a year in the old AFC Central. ... Cleveland DE Phil Taylor (knee) left the game in the first half and did not return.