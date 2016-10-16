Mariota throws 3 TDs as Titans hold off Browns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Cleveland Browns were bound and determined to take DeMarco Murray out of the Tennessee Titans' attack.

So wide receiver Kendall Wright responded with the type of game that Tennessee has wanted to see from him all year.

Grabbing eight passes for 133 yards and a spectacular touchdown, Wright helped the Titans win consecutive games for the first time since the 2013 season's end with a 28-26 verdict Sunday at Nissan Stadium as Marcus Mariota threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

It was the second-highest yardage total in a game for Wright, who was criticized by offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie during training camp and early in the season as he was slow to recover from a hamstring injury.

"I don't want him to lay off me," Wright said of the hard-nosed Robiskie. "I still have a whole lot of room to get better."

Related Coverage Preview: Browns at Titans

It was hard to imagine Wright being a whole lot better than on his 48-yard touchdown catch with 11:51 left in the first half that gave Tennessee (3-3) a 14-6 lead. Wright made a full-body stretch to snag Mariota's pass down the right side, then staggered to his feet and was knocked into the end zone before staying down for a moment with the wind knocked out of him.

Prior to the game, Wright had caught just three passes for 23 yards, missing the season's first three games due to the injury.

Wright was integral in the Titans' final touchdown drive, converting two third downs with 4- and 11-yard receptions, respectively. That set up Mariota's third scoring strike of the game, a 15-yarder to Anthony Fasano with 6:43 left that made it 28-13.

"Whenever my number is called," Wright said, "I've got to be ready to make a play."

Mariota made his share of plays as well, going 17 of 24 with an interception, while Murray still finished with 65 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts. Tennessee collected 407 yards of offense, converting 7-of-13 3rd downs and averaging more than seven yards per play.

The Browns (0-6) nearly wiped out the Titans' game-long lead with two late touchdowns. Cody Kessler threw a 5-yard scoring strike to Terrelle Pryor with 2:07 left, but coach Hue Jackson opted for a 2-point conversion try and it failed, enabling Tennessee to maintain a two-score advantage.

That really became a big factor when Cleveland recovered an onside kick and scored with 27 seconds remaining on Duke Johnson's 1-yard plunge. But Andre Johnson came up with the Browns' second onside kick, sealing the outcome.

Kessler, playing a week after leaving a 33-13 loss to New England with chest and rib injuries, absorbed six sacks but still completed 26 of 41 passes for 336 yards and two scores. However, Cleveland managed just 40 yards on 15 rushes while committing 11 penalties for 69 yards.

"We've just got to get better," Jackson said. "All of those things that you guys feel, see, think, they are all directed right at me. It's my responsibility to fix it and we'll fix it. Our players are giving me everything they have, I know that."

Ultimately, the Browns' inability to do anything offensively in the second half until the last 5 1/2 minutes was damaging. They went 3-and-out on four straight possessions while Tennessee was able to do just enough to secure its fourth win in its last 20 home games, dating back to the 2013 regular-season finale.

"They're an NFL team just like we are and they made some plays," said Titans linebacker Avery Williamson. "It was a tough game, but it's a good feeling to come away with the win."

The Titans could end the week in a three-way tie for first place in the AFC South if Indianapolis beats Houston Sunday night. Tennessee hosts the Colts next week.

NOTES: Cleveland FS Jordan Poyer (lacerated kidney) was placed in concussion protocol after taking a blindside hit from Antonio Andrews on a second-quarter punt return. Poyer was taken via ambulance to a Nashville-area hospital. Browns coach Hue Jackson said after the game he didn't consider it to be a dirty play. ... Cleveland's list of inactives was led by CB Joe Haden (groin). QB Josh McCown (shoulder), WR Corey Coleman (hand), FB Dan Vitale, TE Randall Telfer, TE Seth DeValve and DL Xavier Cooper were also inactive. ... Tennessee's inactives were CB Cody Riggs, DB Curtis Riley, OLB Aaron Wallace, G Sebastian Tretola, WR Harry Douglas, TE Jace Amaro and NT Al Woods. ... The Browns placed G Joel Bitonio (mid-foot injury) on injured reserve.