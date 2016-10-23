Preview: Buccaneers at 49ers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to exploit the league's worst run defense without their top rusher when they visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Tampa Bay again will call upon Jacquizz Rodgers, who ran for 101 yards in last week's victory over Carolina, as Doug Martin suffered a setback in his recovery from a strained hamstring.

The Buccaneers also will be without veteran receiver Vincent Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering an ACL injury in Monday's triumph. Rodgers very well could have another big game against San Francisco, which has allowed an average of 174.5 yards on the ground. The 49ers also have been quite generous in the scoring department, yielding a league-worst 185 points - and at least 33 four times during their five-game losing streak. San Francisco also is likely to be without its top running back in Carlos Hyde, who injured his shoulder in last week's loss to Buffalo.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Buccaneers -1. O/U: 46.5

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (2-3): With Jackson on the shelf, Tampa Bay will be hoping for someone to step up from a group that consists of Cecil Shorts, Adam Humphries, Donteea Dye and Russell Shepard. Shorts returned to practice this week after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2 and Dye was just added to the active roster after being signed to the practice squad on Monday. Mike Evans, the Buccaneers' other starting receiver, has made a touchdown catch in each of his last three road games.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (1-5): With Hyde unlikely to play, Shaun Draughn and Mike Davis will handle the rushing duties for San Francisco, which enters Week 7 ranked fifth in the league with an average of 123.3 yards on the ground. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick also is a threat, as he gained a team-high 66 rushing yards versus the Bills in his first start of the season. The 49ers' defense could receive a boost Sunday as cornerback Jimmie Ward hopes to play for the first time since suffering a quadriceps injury in a Week 3 loss to Seattle.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy (calf), who missed last week's victory, has been practicing on a limited basis and could return to the lineup.

2. The 49ers signed DeAndre Smelter to the practice squad and released fellow WR Dres Anderson.

3. San Francisco has dominated Tampa Bay, winning four of the last five meetings to improve to 17-4 in the all-time series.

PREDICTION: 49ers 24, Buccaneers 20