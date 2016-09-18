Preview: Buccaneers at Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals were counting on taking a big step forward this season and were not pleased about suffering a tight loss at home in Week 1. The Cardinals attempt to quickly erase the memory of that performance when they host the rising Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Arizona coach Bruce Arians was critical of several members of his team and specific units after a 23-21 loss to a depleted New England squad that was missing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. "You have to come for 60 minutes against whoever you play, or you’re not going to come out victorious," veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald told reporters after the setback. "It’s that simple. But it’s Week 1. We have 15 regular-season games to go. We’ve got to stay with the process. It’s a recipe that’s proven for success." The Buccaneers had lower preseason expectations than the Cardinals but are adjusting the outlook up after a win over Atlanta and a dynamic performance from second-year quarterback Jameis Winston in Week 1. First-year coach Dirk Koetter, who served as offensive coordinator in Winston's 2015 rookie campaign, is allowing his young quarterback more freedom in the offense.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals -6.5. O/U: 50

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (1-0): Winston was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week for his 281-yard, four-TD performance in the opener, after which he credited Koetter for pressing with a no-huddle offense and allowing the players to make plays. "That guy, he has a unique ability to make (plays),'' Koetter told reporters. "He's going to make some plays you don't expect him to make, he's going to miss some plays that I'm going, 'Jameis, you've got to make that play.' And he's the same all the time. He's focused on winning, he's focusing on leading our team and he's tough as nails.'' It helps that Winston also has plenty of weapons with which to work, and he threw his four TD passes to four different receivers in Week 1.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (0-1): Carson Palmer's cache of weapons was not as impressive in Week 1, and the wide receivers were singled out by Arians. "The communication is sometimes, 'I've got my guy beat. I'm supposed to run a short route, but I beat him, so I throw my hand up and I get in somebody else's reception area because he's throwing it to somebody else,'" Arians told reporters of the receiving corps, other than Fitzgerald. "Just little things like that." The Cardinals missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt at the end of regulation that would have won the game due in part to a low snap but will stick with rookie long snapper Kameron Canaday moving forward.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cardinals DT Frostee Rucker suffered an MCL injury in Week 1 and will miss the next 2-3 weeks.

2. Tampa Bay signed veteran RB Jacquizz Rodgers to a one-year contract.

3. Arizona claimed CB Tharold Simon off waivers from Seattle and waived LB Lamar Louis.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 27, Buccaneers 17