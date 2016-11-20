Buccaneers move to .500 with 19-17 win over Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With quarterback Jameis Winston picking apart a depleted Kansas City defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and grabbed a 19-17 upset victory over the Chiefs.

Winston threw for 331 yards and his 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Alan Cross midway through the fourth quarter gave the Buccaneers a lead that Kansas City could not overcome. It was a second consecutive victory for Tampa Bay (5-5).

The outcome ended a five-game winning streak for the Chiefs (7-3) and stopped a 10-game stretch of victories for the home team at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City defense limped into the game, opening without starters Jaye Howard at left defensive end and Marcus Peters at left cornerback. Both players were out with hip injuries. Then outside linebacker Dee Ford, among the league's top pass rushers with 10 sacks, went down in the first half with a hamstring injury.

Kansas City could not get Winston and the Tampa Bay offense off the field. Although the Buccaneers scored only the one touchdown, they racked up 442 yards on 74 plays and finished with a nearly 10-minute edge in time of possession.

Winston completed 61.5 percent of his throws and averaged 8.5 yards per attempt. He connected with seven receivers. Mike Evans, Cecil Shorts, Russell Shepard and Adam Humphries had little trouble getting open against the Chiefs' coverage.

Ranked among the league leaders coming into the game, Evans finished with six catches for 105 yards.

Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith scored on an 11-yard touchdown run in the first half and connected with wide receiver Albert Wilson on a 2-yard scoring pass late in the game.

But another opportunity for the Chiefs was snuffed when Smith's pass into the end zone was picked off by Buccaneers safety Chris Conte and he brought it out 55 yards. That return set up the Tampa Bay offense at their 48-yard line.

Nine plays later, Winston connected with Pace on a third-down pass from the Kansas City 3 and provided Tampa Bay with a nine-point lead. The Chiefs answered and put together a 12-play, 78-yard possession that saw Smith and Wilson find the end zone on a third-down play.

Other than Smith's touchdown run, the early scoring was from the kickers, with Roberto Aguayo of the Bucs hitting from 31 and 22 yards, and K.C.'s Cairo Santos was good from 22 yards.

Aguayo hit a 41-yard field goal with seven seconds to play that set the halftime score at 10-9 and added a 36-yarder early in the second half.

NOTES: The teams combined for 400 yards in the first half but only one touchdown. Tampa Bay had 231 yards, with 198 passing yards. Kansas City produced 169 yards. ... The Buccaneers have not lost to the Chiefs since September 1983. Based on the NFL's scheduling formula, the teams won't see each other again until the 2020 season. ... Tampa Bay CB Brent Grimes left the field in the first quarter with a quadriceps injury. He did not return.