Preview: Buccaneers at Eagles

Mark Sanchez is expected to get the start when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Sanchez will take over for quarterback Sam Bradford, who suffered a concussion and a separated shoulder in last week’s 20-19 loss to Miami that left the Eagles a half-game out of first place in the muddled NFC East.

Change-of-pace back Ryan Mathews, who leads Philadelphia with six touchdowns, is also listed as doubtful with a concussion. Tampa Bay rode a strong defensive performance and the legs of rookie quarterback Jameis Winston to a 10-6 win over Dallas last week. Winston’s 1-yard run with 54 seconds left was the game-winner, coming one play after a penalty negated his fumble at the goal line. While Winston still continues to make rookie mistakes, his two interceptions last week were his first picks in a month.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Eagles -55.5. O/U: 45.5.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (4-5): Doug Martin totaled 103 all-purpose yards last week, ending a mini-slump for the veteran running back who ranks fifth in the NFL with 706 rushing yards. Wide receiver Vincent Jackson and tight end Austin Sefarian-Jenkins, both important parts of the passing game, are both listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Last week’s performance by the Bucs’ defense was surprising as it limited Dallas to 42 yards rushing on 21 attempts, but the unit still ranks 26th in the NFL in points allowed (26.3).

ABOUT THE EAGLES (4-5): Sanchez drove the Eagles to the Dolphins 8-yard line late in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss but was intercepted to end a contest in which Philadelphia blew a 16-3 lead. Sanchez made eight starts last season and looked comfortable running Chip Kelly’s fast-paced offense, completing a career-high 64 percent of his passes for 2,418 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first starting stint since being let go by the Jets in 2012. Philadelphia could get starting left tackle Jason Peters back from an injury that has left him on the sidelines since Week 7.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Eagles WR Nelson Agholor continues to become more involved in the offense, finishing with three catches for 32 yards on Sunday.

2. The teams last met in 2013 when host Philadelphia won 31-20 behind three touchdown passes from Nick Foles.

3. Despite the fact that both teams are 4-5, their playoff hopes are much different as the Bucs trail Carolina by five games in the NFC South.

PREDICTION: Eagles 27, Bucs 17