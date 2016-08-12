Opportunistic Eagles open preseason with win vs. Bucs

The Philadelphia Eagles converted two Buccaneers fumbles into touchdowns in the first five minutes, opening the preseason with a 17-9 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Buccaneers receiver Kenny Bell fumbled the opening kickoff, which was recovered by the Eagles at the Tampa Bay 18, setting up a 5-yard Ryan Mathews' touchdown.

Then, Jameis Winston was sacked by Fletcher Cox, who forced and recovered a fumble at the Bucs' 12, setting up a 3-yard scoring run by backup quarterback Chase Daniel for a 14-0 lead with 10:07 still left in the opening quarter.

The Bucs answered with a touchdown, as Winston found receiver Russell Shepard for a 26-yard score, but rookie kicker Roberto Aguayo, drafted in the second round, saw his extra point bounce off the left upright to make it 14-6.

All 17 Eagles points came off Bucs turnovers, as an interception by rookie Quentin Gause set up a 42-yard field goal by Caleb Sturgis in the fourth quarter. The Bucs answered with a 38-yard kick from Aguayo with 8:07 to play.

The Eagles clinched the win with an end-zone interception by C.J. Smith on a pass from Bucs backup Ryan Griffin with 0:50 left in the game.