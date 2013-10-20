Preview: Buccaneers at Falcons

(Updated: UPDATES status of Jackson and inserts Roddy White missing game in Para 2 REVISES beginning of ABOUT THE FALCONS due to White missing game)

The Atlanta Falcons are among the most disappointing clubs in the NFL and hope to start a turnaround when they host the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Billed as a Super Bowl contender, the Falcons have lost three straight contests and four of five and will be without standout receiver Julio Jones (foot) for the remainder of the season. Tampa Bay has been riddled with distractions under coach Greg Schiano, who was jeered by the home fans after a loss to Philadelphia last Sunday.

Atlanta’s three-game skid included a humbling loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 7 before their bye last Sunday. The Buccaneers are one of three remaining winless squads and their offensive line is in shambles, including the indefinite loss of Pro Bowl guard Carl Nicks after he underwent foot surgery Tuesday due to a recurrence of a MRSA infection. Rookie quarterback Mike Glennon, making his third start (first on the road) for Tampa Bay, has three touchdowns and three interceptions. The Falcons will be without starting running back Steven Jackson (hamstring) for the fourth straight game and receiver Roddy White (hamstring, ankle) will also sit out.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Falcons -7. O/U: 43.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (0-5): Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy put on the brave face over the winless start and insists things can turn around. “That’s what the pros is about – you face adversity,” said McCoy, a four-year veteran. “You wouldn’t become a professional if you couldn’t handle stuff like this. You don’t want to get down in the dumps. You go approach everything like nothing’s different. Whether we’re 0-5 or 5-0, it doesn’t matter.” Linebacker Lavonte David (team-high four sacks) has shined on defense, while running back Doug Martin ranks ninth in the NFL with 409 rushing yards and Vincent Jackson has a team-best 406 receiving yards.

ABOUT THE FALCONS (1-4): White (14 receptions, 129 yards) had played in 133 consecutive NFL games but has been a shadow of his usual self due to his ailments and now joins Jones (41 receptions, 580 yards) on the sidelines. Veteran tight end Tony Gonzalez (33 receptions) has played well and quarterback Matt Ryan has 1,649 yards and 10 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Defensive end Osi Umenyiora has been superb with four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception-return score for a unit that has been suspect against the pass (274.8) but sturdy against the run (97.4).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Atlanta has won seven of the last nine meetings.

2. Martin rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown when the Buccaneers defeated Atlanta 22-17 on Dec. 30, 2012.

3. Ryan is 34-7 in home starts despite the Falcons losing their last two at the Georgia Dome.

PREDICTION: Falcons 27, Buccaneers 20