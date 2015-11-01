Preview: Buccaneers at Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons got back to their winning ways last week, but they wouldn’t mind winning with a bit more style when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Falcons look to improve upon a sluggish victory last week at Tennessee as they try to keep pace with undefeated Carolina in the NFC South race.

It’s a matchup of two of the NFL’s leading – and most surprising – rushers in Atlanta’s Devonta Freeman, who leads the league in yards (621) and touchdowns (nine), and Tampa Bay’s resurgent Doug Martin, who ranks third with 541 yards. Atlanta’s offense has struggled with turnovers, though, committing eight in the last three games, and matched its season low with 378 total yards in last week’s 10-7 win over the Titans. The offense wasn’t the issue last week for the Buccaneers, who put up a season-high 479 total yards but blew a 17-point halftime lead in a 31-30 loss at Washington. The Falcons have won five of the last seven meetings between the NFC South rivals and swept the Buccaneers last season, including a 56-14 drubbing in the last clash in Atlanta.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Falcons -7. O/U: 48.5

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (2-4): Martin has topped 100 yards rushing in three straight games, providing the balance needed to allow rookie quarterback Jameis Winston to settle in at the helm of the offense. Winston threw seven interceptions in his first four games, but the top overall pick has been excellent in the last two contests, going 34-for-48 for 507 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. The defense ranks sixth in the NFL in total yards (328.2 per game) but is tied for last in scoring (29.8) thanks to a league-worst red-zone defense that has allowed touchdowns on 75 percent of opponents’ trips inside the 20.

ABOUT THE FALCONS (6-1): The recent rash of turnovers has slowed an offense that looked unstoppable early in the season, but Freeman continues to impress, topping 100 yards rushing in three straight games and four of the last five. Quarterback Matt Ryan has endured two poor performances in the last three games, however, and star receiver Julio Jones has been limited to 72.5 receiving yards per game over the last four contests after averaging 146.7 in the first three games. Atlanta got away with the subpar offensive showing last week thanks to a dominant defensive effort – allowing a season-low 256 total yards – and has been especially tough against the run, keeping six of its seven opponents under 100 yards on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ryan has won six of his seven home starts against the Buccaneers and has a 152.8 rating, six touchdowns and no interceptions in the last two meetings in Atlanta.

2. Tampa Bay has recorded a takeaway in 12 consecutive games, the team’s longest streak since a 13-game run spanning the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

3. Buccaneers WR Vincent Jackson, who has 30 catches for 393 yards and four TDs in his last four games against Atlanta, is expected to sit out with a knee injury.

PREDICTION: Falcons 27, Buccaneers 19