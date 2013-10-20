Falcons 31, Buccaneers 23: Matt Ryan passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns as injury-riddled Atlanta snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating visiting Tampa Bay.

Harry Douglas recorded a career-best performance for Atlanta (2-4) with seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown – stepping up as a go-to target with star receivers Julio Jones and Roddy White both out with injuries. Jacquizz Rodgers had two touchdown catches and Thomas DeCoud contributed a 30-yard fumble-return score on defense.

Rookie Mike Glennon passed for 256 yards and two touchdowns – both to Vincent Jackson, who had 10 receptions for 138 yards – but couldn’t prevent the Buccaneers from dropping to 0-6. Tampa Bay is one of three winless NFL squads.

Atlanta built a 17-point, second-quarter lead due to DeCoud’s fumble return and Ryan’s touchdown throws to Rodgers and Douglas. The Buccaneers ended the half with Rian Lindell’s 36-yard field goal as time expired and pulled within 24-17 on Glennon’s 1-yard scoring pass to Jackson with 9:03 left in the third quarter.

Ryan flipped the ball to Rodgers for an 8-yard score to give Atlanta a two-touchdown lead early in the fourth quarter. Tampa Bay received fourth-quarter field goals of 41 and 35 yards from Lindell – the latter coming with 1:55 left – before DeCoud recovered an onside kick to clinch it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ryan has thrown two or more touchdown passes in each game this season. … Standout Tampa Bay RB Doug Martin (shoulder) departed early in the third quarter after rushing 11 times for 47 yards. … The teams combined to commit 20 penalties – 11 for 103 yards by the Buccaneers and nine for 101 for Atlanta.