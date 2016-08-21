Rooke Hargreaves helps Buccaneers topple Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tampa Bay rookie cornerback Vernon Hargreaves intercepted two passes and the Buccaneers scored 10 points in the final 30 seconds of the first half on the way to a 27-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at EverBank Field.

Down 14-7, the Bucs (1-1) got a touchdown pass from Mike Glennon to Mike James with 23 seconds left, then a Hargreaves interception to set up Roberto Aguayo's 28-yard field goal for a 17-14 halftime lead.

The Jaguars (0-2) had taken a 14-7 lead on two touchdowns by quarterback Blake Bortles, who connected with T.J. Yeldon and Allen Hurns. Bortles was sharp, finishing 8-for-11 for 84 yards and the two touchdowns. The Bucs picked off four passes, including one by rookie safety Ryan Smith to clinch the win in the final two minutes.

Tampa Bay led at the half despite a rough game from quarterback Jameis Winston, who missed his first six passes, with the last intercepted to set up the Jaguars' first touchdown. Winston finished 3-for-10 for 28 yards, connecting with Mike Evans for a key fourth-down conversion and touchdown pass.

Former Jaguars running back Storm Johnson had a strong drive in the third quarter, rushing for 29 yards and catching two passes for 28, then finishing the drive with a 1-yard scoring run.

Jacksonville got a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Josh Johnson intercepted a Ryan Griffin pass and returned it 79 yards for a score, cutting the Bucs' lead to three points.

Aguayo, a second-round draft pick, went 2-for-4 on field goals with misses from 33 and 49 yards. In addition to the 28-yarder, he connected a 34-yard kick with 1:28 left in the game and went 3-for-3 on extra points.