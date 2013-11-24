Preview: Buccaneers at Lions

The near-unstoppable locomotive that is the Matthew Stafford-to-Calvin Johnson connection had the Detroit Lions surging toward another victory last week before a curious decision by coach Jim Schwartz ultimately sent the team off the rails. The Lions look to get back on track Sunday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won two in a row following a disastrous start to the season. With his team nursing a four-point lead in the fourth quarter, Schwartz eschewed a likely chip-shot field goal attempt and called for a fake - changing the game’s momentum that ultimately led to a 37-27 loss to Pittsburgh.

The setback, coupled with Chicago’s overtime victory, created a two-way tie atop the NFC North - with struggling Green Bay only one win behind. Detroit attempts to bolster its passing game with the return of Nate Burleson, who is in line to play on Sunday after being sidelined since Week 3 with a broken left forearm suffered in a car accident. Tampa Bay has gotten in gear behind running back Bobby Rainey, who amassed three touchdowns in a 41-28 victory over Atlanta to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Lions -9. O/U: 48.5

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (2-8): While Johnson leads the league in receiving yards (1,083) and touchdowns (11), Tampa Bay believes cornerback Darrelle Revis is more than up to the task of guarding im. “Everybody wants to talk about Megatron,” Tampa Bay defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said. “Bucs, we’ve got Optimus Prime. And everybody knows how that ended in the movie.” The two All-Pros have tangled once before, with Revis limiting Johnson to one catch for 13 yards in a meeting four years ago.

ABOUT THE LIONS (6-4): Reggie Bush fumbled twice - losing one - to find himself on the bench before receiving limited work when backup Joique Bell suffered an Achilles injury. Bush struggled on Sunday - as he has in all four of the team’s losses - and has combined for at least 100 yards rushing and receiving in all of Detroit’s wins. “Everybody makes our engine go, so to speak, but he’s definitely an important player for us,” Schwartz said of Bush, who guaranteed he would not fumble again this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tampa Bay rookie QB Mike Glennon has thrown a touchdown pass in all seven appearances this season - and two in four of his last six. Glennon will face Detroit’s 30th-ranked pass defense on Sunday.

2. The game will feature DTs Ndamukong Suh (Detroit) and McCoy, who were selected second and third overall in the 2010 draft.

3. Buccaneers S Dashon Goldson will serve a one-game suspension on Sunday following his illegal hit on Falcons WR Roddy White.

PREDICTION: Lions 28, Buccaneers 17