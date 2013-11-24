Buccaneers 24, Lions 21: Rookie Mike Glennon tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Tiquan Underwood - including an 85-yard strike early in the fourth quarter - as visiting Tampa Bay took advantage of five turnovers to win its third straight game.

Cornerback Leonard Johnson returned one of four interceptions by Matthew Stafford for a 48-yard touchdown. Rookie Johnthan Banks, who replaced an injured Darrelle Revis (groin), picked off Stafford’s bid for Calvin Johnson in the final minute to preserve the victory for the Buccaneers (3-8).

Stafford threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns - including one to Nate Burleson (seven catches, 77 yards), who thrived in his return from a broken forearm. Tight ends Joseph Fauria and Brandon Pettigrew also reeled in touchdown passes for the Lions (6-5), who have dropped two in a row.

Tampa Bay looked poised to take control of the game after Underwood’s second touchdown down the middle of the field and a blocked punt, but Rian Lindell missed field goal attempts of 35 and 50 yards. With the deficit only 24-21, the Lions were in position for a game-tying field goal before Banks’ second interception of the season.

With the Lions nursing a 14-10 lead, Pettigrew inexplicably ducked on Stafford’s pass - allowing Leonard Johnson to return the interception for a touchdown. Pettigrew atoned for the miscue by reeling in an 18-yard score on the Lions’ first drive of the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: WR Calvin Johnson finished with seven catches for 115 yards - including three for 64 in the second half as Revis remained a spectator. Johnson was limited to just one catch for 13 yards in their lone previous meeting. ... Tampa Bay RB Bobby Rainey was held in check after exploding for 163 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in the 41-28 victory over Atlanta last week. The 5-8 back finished with 35 yards ... Fauria, who had one catch for 10 yards, has six touchdowns on 11 receptions this season.