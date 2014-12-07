Lions use defense to dominate Bucs

DETROIT -- Ndamukong Suh believes that more than the sky’s the limit for the Detroit Lions’ defense.

“I would say we’re close to Mars but we’re not there yet,” said Suh, the perennial All-Pro defensive tackle. “It’s exciting. This is the time of year where you want to feel you’re moving somewhere in a positive direction. Mars is one of the closest planets to Earth and we want to go find the other ones.”

Suh led a crunching defensive performance, collecting one of Detroit’s six sacks and three of its 10 tackles for loss in the Lions’ 34-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Ford Field.

Linebacker DeAndre Levy sacked Bucs quarterback Josh McCown twice as Detroit (9-4) moved within a half-game of Green Bay for the NFC North lead.

“We have a great defensive line and they were getting after him,” Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “As a quarterback, it’s great when you can get in a groove and you’ve got a chance to go back and maybe change the game and win it. When it’s not going your way, it’s tough. He’s a tough guy. He took some big-time shots.”

Stafford was sacked four times but otherwise had enough time to carve up Tampa Bay’s secondary. He passed for 311 yards and three touchdowns, going 26-for-34, while running back Joique Bell had a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Stafford found his best receiver early and often. Calvin Johnson caught eight passes for 158 yards and a touchdown.

“We’ve definitely found a rhythm,” said Johnson, who has been hampered by a high ankle sprain much of the season. “I can’t call our future but we’re just going to keep on plugging away. I‘m feeling pretty good, the best I’ve felt in a little while.”

Bell gained 83 yards on the ground and 50 yards on five receptions. Running back Reggie Bush, who was sidelined for the fifth time in seven games with an ankle injury, gained 26 yards on eight carries.

Rookie wide receiver Mike Evans caught two touchdown passes from McCown for Tampa Bay (2-11). Evans caught four passes for 45 yards and wide receiver Vincent Jackson had 10 receptions for 159 yards. McCown was 20-of-39 passing for 250 yards but was intercepted twice and hit 14 times.

“They got too much pressure on our quarterback,” Bucs coach Lovie Smith said. “I think it’s reasonable to say that. We’ve got to do something to give ourselves a chance. Offensively, we didn’t protect the quarterback and didn’t run the ball. We never really got anything going.”

Evans scored on a 5-yard catch with five seconds left in the first half, to bring the Bucs within 17-10 by halftime. A face-mask penalty against Lions defensive end Jason Jones on the previous play extended that drive.

Detroit was in control most of the first half. Johnson caught a 6-yard scoring pass from Stafford to open the scoring. Following a 54-yard field goal by Tampa Bay’s Patrick Murray, Bell scored on a 1-yard run.

Matt Prater kicked a 46-yard field goal after a Tampa Bay fumble for Detroit’s final points of the half.

Prater’s 23-yard field goal and Stafford’s 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Joseph Fauria gave Detroit a 27-10 lead during the third quarter.

Evans’ 10th touchdown reception of the season, a juggling 26-yard grab, made it 27-17 early in the fourth.

Stafford caught a break on his last touchdown toss, as the ball was deflected into the hands of Bell, who scored from 5 yards out with 5:01 remaining.

“We were beaten by a better football team today,” Smith said. “In all areas, all three phases, we didn’t play good football.”

NOTES: Tampa Bay LB LaVonte David, the team’s leading tackler, suffered a concussion during the third quarter. He took a knee to the helmet while trying to make a tackle. David had five tackles before he departed, giving him 121 for the season. ... Lions starting LT Riley Reiff and RG Larry Warford returned to action after missing the 34-17 Thanksgiving win over Chicago with knee injuries. DT Nick Fairley (knee) was inactive for the fifth consecutive game. ... Tampa Bay’s offense was depleted by the absences of TEs Brandon Myers (calf) and Austin Seferian-Jenkins (back), LT Anthony Collins (elbow) and RB Bobby Rainey (ankle). ... Jim Caldwell became the first Lions coach to post a winning record in his first year since Bobby Ross went 9-7 in 1997. ... FS Glover Quin is the first Lion safety to have five or more interceptions since 2000, when Kurt Schulz had seven. ... The Lions had lost their last nine games in December.