Preview: Buccaneers at Panthers

The hottest team in the NFL looks to stop another surging team when the Carolina Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South matchup Sunday. The Panthers have won seven straight, tying a franchise record, and are one game behind New Orleans in the division-title race. The Buccaneers aren’t a playoff contender, but they have won three straight following an 0-8 start.

Carolina’s last three wins have been nail-biters, coming by a combined nine points, and the Panthers have scored game-winning touchdowns in the final minute of the past two contests. “There’s a confidence level now,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters. “We should win games. There’s a confidence that we can do things, that we can make things happen and make plays when we need it.” The Panthers are trying to sweep the season series after winning 31-13 in Week 8, a game in which Cam Newton passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Carolina -8. O/U: 41.5.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (3-8): Rookie quarterback Mike Glennon has blossomed since taking over the starting job and has thrown for 10 touchdowns and one interception in the past six games. Running back Bobby Rainey also has injected life into the offense with 243 rushing yards and four TDs (three rushing, one receiving) in the past three games. The defense has been solid against the run but susceptible against the pass, and the secondary could have a big hole this week with shutdown cornerback Darrelle Revis questionable with a groin injury.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (8-3): Newton (379 yards, 5 TDs) and DeAngelo Williams (610 yards, 2 TDs) lead a strong ground game and Newton has been efficient when forced to throw the ball. While Newton’s maturation has grabbed much of the attention, Carolina’s defense has been a force, ranking first in the league in scoring (13.7) and third in total yards (297.5). The Panthers have forced at least one turnover in every game and are plus-10 in that department.

EXTRA POINTS

1. One team or the other has swept the season series the past four years with Carolina winning twice in 2009 and 2011 and Tampa Bay claiming both meetings in 2010 and 2012.

2. Panthers WR Steve Smith has seven career 100-yard receiving games against Tampa Bay and has caught at least one pass in a franchise-record 102 consecutive games dating to 2006.

3. Carolina LB Thomas Davis and Tampa Bay LB Lavonte David are the only players in the NFL with 80 tackles, four sacks and an interception.

PREDICTION: Panthers 24, Buccaneers 16