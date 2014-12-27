Tampa Bay Buccaneers - PlayerWatch

WR Louis Murphy signed a three-year contract extension with the Buccaneers Friday (Dec. 26). The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Murphy played in 11 games this season, with three starts, catching 31 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns. In his six-year career, Murphy has played in 82 games, with 27 starts, totaling 152 receptions for 2,124 yards and 10 touchdowns, as well as 14 rushes for 146 yards and one touchdown. Murphy, 27, had been scheduled to become a free agent after the season. He was placed on injured reserve last week with an ankle injury.