Tampa Bay Buccaneers - PlayerWatch

WR Vincent Jackson (knee) could miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained MCL. However, the team will give him every chance to return and isn’t likely to place him on injured reserve.

G Logan Mankins (ankle) did not practice Tuesday, but he finished Sunday’s game. He is expected to play Thursday at St. Louis.

DT Gerald McCoy and defensive line coach Joe Cullen had a heated sideline confrontation Sunday following a touchdown run by Saints RB Tim Hightower near the end of the third quarter.

LB Bruce Carter (ankle) was unable to finish Sunday’s game against the Saints and did not practice Tuesday. It is unlikely he will play Thursday against the Rams.

RB Doug Martin had only 11 carries for 81 yards against the league’s worst rush defense. Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, noting the Bucs had only 52 offensive snaps, said it is really a simple equation if you do the math. “I always like to say, anyone who talks about touches, do the math working backwards,” Koetter said. “How many plays did you have? Divide up how many times you want every guy to touch it and then try to make that equation work out. I would love for Doug to touch it 25 times in every game. But the one thing I‘m always talking about, when you’re the play-caller, you always have to deal with time and score, time and score, time and score. That dictates a lot.”

DL Da‘Quan Bowers, a former second-round pick, re-signed with the Bucs, who are without DT Akeem Spence (ankle).

DT Akeem Spence (ankle) was unable to finish Sunday’s game against the Saints, and he did not practice Tuesday. It is unlikely he will play Thursday against the Rams.