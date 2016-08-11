Tampa Bay Buccaneers - PlayerWatch

K Roberto Aguayo, a second-round pick from Florida State, is unopposed and will have to do all the kicking at Philadelphia.

QB Jameis Winston, who grew up a fan of the Eagles and Randall Cunningham, threw five touchdowns against Philadelphia a year ago.

T Demar Dotson is having the best training camp of any Bucs offensive lineman but he isn't a fan of preseason games. Dotson suffered a knee sprain in preseason a year ago that sidelined him for more than half the season.

G Kevin Pamphile, who was excused for three days due to personal reasons, is expected to start at left guard against the Eagles.