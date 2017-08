WR Evan Spencer was placed on the Buccaneers' reserve/retired list. Spencer, 23, played collegiately at Ohio State and entered the league as a sixth-round pick by the Redskins in the 2015 draft. Spencer was cut by the Bucs last week and placed on the practice squad after he spent the offseason and preseason with Tampa Bay. He is the son of Buccaneers running backs coach Tim Spencer.