FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
November 4, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 10 months ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DE Will Gholston, who played with his right biceps heavily wrapped, got to Falcons QB Matt Ryan for a sack late in the first half Thursday, giving the Bucs two in the first half.

QB Jameis Winston, left the game after injuring his right knee on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter -- the first time in his two-year NFL career he has missed a snap. Backup Mike Glennon filled in and threw a touchdown pass in the last minute.

QB Mike Glennon, getting his first playing time since 2014, threw a touchdown pass to TE Cameron Brate with 0:59 left. Glennon was filling in after Jameis Winston left in the fourth quarter with a right knee injury.

WR Mike Evans came into the game tied for the NFL lead with six touchdown receptions and added two more in the first half Thursday. He had seven catches for 77 yards in the first half, accounting for more than half the Bucs' receptions and receiving yards.

WR Mike Evans had a career-high 11 catches for 150 yards, but was evaluated for a concussion after taking a shot on a one-handed catch. Evans entered the game tied for the NFL lead with six touchdown catches and added two more in the first half Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.