Tampa Bay Buccaneers - PlayerWatch

DE Will Gholston, who played with his right biceps heavily wrapped, got to Falcons QB Matt Ryan for a sack late in the first half Thursday, giving the Bucs two in the first half.

QB Jameis Winston, left the game after injuring his right knee on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter -- the first time in his two-year NFL career he has missed a snap. Backup Mike Glennon filled in and threw a touchdown pass in the last minute.

WR Mike Evans came into the game tied for the NFL lead with six touchdown receptions and added two more in the first half Thursday. He had seven catches for 77 yards in the first half, accounting for more than half the Bucs' receptions and receiving yards.

WR Mike Evans had a career-high 11 catches for 150 yards, but was evaluated for a concussion after taking a shot on a one-handed catch.