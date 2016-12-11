Tampa Bay Buccaneers - PlayerWatch

WR Donteea Dye was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. The 6-0, 195-pound Dye, 23, originally entered the league as a college free agent with Tampa Bay in 2015, playing in 10 games (five starts) and catching 11 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown.

RB Charles Sims III was activated from the injured reserve list on Saturday. Sims, 26, suffered a knee injury in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 2. The 6-foot, 211-pound Sims was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 10 and began his 21-day practice period on Nov. 21. He played in four games for the Bucs this season, starting two and rushing for 116 yards with one touchdown, while catching 14 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown.