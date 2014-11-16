Preview: Buccaneers at Redskins

The Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers historically play close games and, considering the struggles of both teams this season, it appears unlikely that either team will pull away from the other when they square off Sunday at FedEx Field. The last seven matchups between the squads have been decided by six points or less, and the last three outcomes by a total of six points. Tampa Bay enters this matchup having lost five straight games while Washington is coming off a bye that followed a close loss to Minnesota.

“Being 3-6, you look at the six losses and there’s a play here and a play there and we’re just so close to being 7-2 as opposed to being 3-6,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “That’s the way the NFL is right now.” Washington certainly won’t be getting any sympathy cards from Tampa Bay, which has one win in its last 12 contests dating to last season, and has only a last-second win at Pittsburgh on Sept. 28 from keeping the team from a winless season to this point. “You have two choices — you can curl up in a ball and hide and hope that it goes away, or you can do something about it,“ an emotional Josh McCown said after the Bucs’ latest loss. “I believe the leadership on this team will continue to respond. It’s not what we say right now, it’s with our actions and the way we respond.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Redskins -7. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (1-8): McCown took the starting gig back from Mike Glennon prior to Tampa Bay’s last contest and threw two late interceptions to seal a loss to Atlanta, which had dropped five straight games entering last weekend. Rookie wideout Mike Evans is starting to come into his own, with five touchdowns in the last five games and 14 catches, 249 yards and three scores over his last two outings. Two of the Bucs’ biggest issues this season have been running the ball, as they’re 28th in the league at 90 yards per game, and stopping the pass, where they’re 31st in the league, allowing 277.1 yards per game.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (3-6): Washington had won two straight games behind backup quarterback Colt McCoy before turning to a healthy Robert Griffin III two Sundays ago, when the third-year quarterback passed for 251 yards - including his first touchdown of the season. Alfred Morris set a season high with 92 yards rushing that day and also scored a pair of TDs. Washington wideout DeSean Jackson leads the NFL in yards per reception (21.8) and has gone over 100 yards receiving in five of his last seven outings.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Morris is aiming to record multiple touchdowns in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

2. McCown faced the Redskins last year as a member of Chicago and completed 70 percent of his passes for 204 yards and a touchdown.

3. This is the only home game for Washington during a 47-day stretch where the team plays four road contests and also has a bye.

PREDICTION: Redskins 23, Buccaneers 16