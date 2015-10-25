Preview: Buccaneers at Redskins

Two young quarterbacks trying to prove their worth will square off Sunday, when the Washington Redskins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay rookie Jameis Winston still is trying to prove he was worthy of the No. 1 overall pick, while Washington’s Kirk Cousins might be in danger of losing his starting job if he doesn’t show improvement.

Winston seemingly has embraced his role as a game manager in his debut NFL season, content to allow a strong defense and running game to carry the team. “I’m really nobody in this league yet, so (defenses) don’t have to worry about me,” Winston told reporters. “I have great teammates that do a great job, and we have a great team. That’s what I think the biggest thing about this league is: You have complete wins.” Tampa Bay is coming off its bye week following a 38-31 shootout win over Jacksonville, while Washington has lost two straight - including a 24-10 defeat at the New York Jets last week - but is in search of its third consecutive home victory. The Buccaneers have won five of the last seven meetings, including a 27-7 road victory last season in which Mike Evans rolled up 209 receiving yards and caught two touchdown passes.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Redskins -3.5. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (2-3): Winston has passed for at least 200 yards and one touchdown in each of his first five NFL starts, and he had his best game yet with a 122.5 rating against the Jaguars. An effective rushing attack led by the resurgent Doug Martin (405 yards, 3 TDs) has helped take the pressure off the rookie quarterback. Field position has hurt Tampa Bay’s defense, which ranks fifth in total defense (322.8 yards) but 31st in scoring defense (29.6 points).

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (2-4): Cousins has been without two of his top receivers in DeSean Jackson, who injured his hamstring in the season opener, and tight end Jordan Reed, who has missed the last two games with a concussion. Reed could return Sunday, but Washington needs to get more from its running game – which has totaled just 85 yards in consecutive defeats – to ease the burden on Cousins. Washington’s defense also has slipped during the losing streak, allowing an average of 446 total yards (198.5 rushing) over the past two contests after limiting opponents to 288 total yards per game in Weeks 1-4.

1. Martin has recorded back-to-back 100-yard rushing efforts and is tied for third in team history with nine in his career, trailing James Wilder (14) and Warrick Dunn (11).

2. Washington has forced multiple turnovers in three straight games – totaling eight in that span – and has three takeaways in each of the last two contests.

3. The Redskins aim to hold a seventh consecutive opponent scoreless on its opening drive for the first time since Weeks 11-17 of the 2007 season.

PREDICTION: Redskins 27, Buccaneers 23