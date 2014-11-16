(Updated: ADDING details in 4th and 5th graph)

Buccaneers 27, Redskins 7: Mike Evans racked up 209 yards on seven receptions and caught two touchdowns from Josh McCown to lift visiting Tampa Bay past Washington.

The Buccaneers (2-8) snapped a five-game losing streak thanks in large part to McCown, who was 15-of-23 for 288 yards without an interception, and Evans, who tied his career high for catches and surpassed his previous best of 125 yards. Tampa Bay’s first-round pick in the 2014 draft, Evans became the first NFL rookie in 11 years to accumulate at least 200 receiving yards and two TDs.

Making his second straight start since returning from an ankle injury, Robert Griffin III was sacked six times and went 23-of-32 for 207 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Washington (3-7). Alfred Morris contributed 96 yards on 20 carries for the Redskins while Griffin added 41 yards on the ground.

Griffin was intercepted by linebacker Danny Lansanah on the first snap of the game, and Tampa Bay turned that into a field goal for an early 3-0 lead. The Redskins’ second possession followed a similar script, as Johnthan Banks caught a deflected Griffin pass and ran 19 yards to the end zone, making it 10-0.

A 30-yard TD pass from Griffin to Roy Helu got the Redskins within 13-7 in the waning seconds of the first half, but the Bucs regained a 13-point lead when McCown hit Evans for a 36-yard score late in the third. McCown and Evans hooked up again in the first minute of the fourth, this time for a well-thrown 56-yard scoring strike to end any comeback hopes Washington may have had.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Down 10-0 early in the second quarter, the Redskins got a huge break when the Bucs muffed a punt and Washington recovered at the Tampa Bay 17. However, Griffin was sacked on back-to-back plays and Kai Forbath missed a 47-yard kick. ... Evans set a career high for receiving yards for the fourth straight week. ... The teams combined for 20 penalties for 168 yards.