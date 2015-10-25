EditorsNote: clarifies Kerrigan injury as “fractured hand” in notes

Redskins rally to beat Buccaneers

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Redskins put Code Red to bed. At least for now.

Kirk Cousins threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Reed with 24 seconds left and the Redskins rallied from a 24-0 deficit to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-30 on Sunday, completing the largest comeback in team history.

Following last week’s loss to the Jets, Washington head coach Jay Gruden used the term “Code Red” when referring to the Tampa Bay game, which leads into the bye week and then a date at New England.

”We laid an egg again in the first quarter,“ Gruden said. ”I like the fact that nobody blinked. Nobody stopped believing. Offense rallied, defense got some big stops.

“It has nothing to do with any Code Red’s or talks at halftime.”

The Redskins largest previous comeback was 21 points, done on several occasions.

After getting the ball down by six with 2:24 left, Cousins drove the Redskins 80 yards in 11 plays, completing 9-of-11 passes for 75 yards along the way.

Cousins connected with wide receiver Jamison Crowder for 18 yards to the Tampa Bay 6, then found Reed on third-and-goal for the touchdown.

“I think Kirk’s pre-snap read, if it’s man coverage then he’s going to look to me on that quick slant,” Reed said.

Reed, back after missing two games with a concussion, had 11 catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Cousins finished with 317 yards and three touchdowns on 33-of-40 passing for the Redskins (3-4).

“He drove us down the field and he was confident, poised, relaxes, and making all the throws,” Reed said of Cousins, who’s been under fire after throwing two interceptions in each of Washington’s last to two games, both losses.

Dominant early, the Buccaneers (2-4) led 24-0 midway through the second quarter.

“You know all losses really hurt, but you have some that really leave a great scar,” Buccaneers coach Lovie Smith said. “This is definitely one of those. Definitely. Two drastically different halves we played.”

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston finished 21-of-29 passing for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Doug Martin 19 carries for 136 yards, and wide receiver Mike Evans had eight catches for 164 yards and a touchdown, but Tampa Bay hurt themselves with 16 penalties for 142 yards.

The Buccaneers finished the game with two health receivers after Louis Murphy left in the game with a leg injury in the first quarter and Vincent Jackson (knee) departed in the third.

Trailing 24-7 at halftime, the Redskins pulled to within 24-21 in the third quarter, a quarter in which they’d been outscored 46-3 this season entering the game.

First, Cousins found wide receiver Ryan Grant alone in the right corner of the end zone for the 3-yard touchdown pass.

Washington safety Trenton Robinson then recovered an onside kick and Cousins passed over the middle to Grant for 32 yards to the Tampa Bay 19.

Cousins hit Reed on a slant for the touchdown that pulled Washington to within 24-21.

After the teams traded field goals, Washington trailed 27-24 with 7:29 left to play.

The Buccaneers drove 91 yards -- keyed by a pair of Evans’ catches and a 49-yard run by Martin -- and Barth’s 21-yard field goal made it 30-24 with 2:27 left.

Tampa Bay rolled up a 203-21 advantage in yards in the first quarter.

It took the Buccaneers just three plays to go 64 yards on their opening drive, with Winston finding Evans down the left sideline for a 40-yard touchdown, their first first-quarter touchdown this season.

The score was the first of the season for Evans, who caught 12 touchdown passes last season as a rookie.

Leading 10-0, the Bucs marched 72 yards on 14 plays, with Winston hitting rookie wide receiver Donteea Dye for a 7-yard touchdown.

Minutes later it was 24-0 after defensive end Jacquies Smith hit Cousins, causing a fumble. Defensive end Howard Jones scooped up the loose ball and lumbered 43 yards for the touchdown, which turned out to be the Tampa Bay’s high water mark.

“Honestly, I‘m speechless. I don’t even know what to say,” Jacquies Smith said after the game. “We’ve just got to go back and look at the film and see what we did wrong and try to get better next week.”

Washington got on the board when Cousins capped a 74-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown run.

NOTES: The Redskins lost LB Ryan Kerrigan (fractured hand) in the first quarter. ... Redskins LT Trent Williams (concussion) returned after missing one game. ... Buccaneers CB Johnathan Banks (knee) returned after missing two games and G Logan Mankins (groin) was back after sitting out one. ... Former Redskins C Jeff Bostic, one of the famed Hogs of the 1980s and early 90s, was enshrined in the team’s Ring of Fame.