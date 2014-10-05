Preview: Buccaneers at Saints

The New Orleans Saints have been one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams thus far, but they’re counting on their dominance of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to help them turn things around Sunday. The Saints have dropped three of their first four games, but they’ve won five straight against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is coming off its first win of the season and is aiming for back-to-back road wins for the first time since 2012.

The Saints are a perennial power in the NFC South, but they’re tied with the Buccaneers in the division cellar — though the pair are only a game behind leaders Carolina and Atlanta. New Orleans has won nine straight at home dating to the 2012 season finale and hasn’t lost to Tampa Bay at the Superdome since 2010. First-year Buccaneers coach Lovie Smith is 4-1 all-time against the Saints.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Saints -10. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (1-3): Tampa Bay’s offense came to life last week with Mike Glennon taking over under center for injured veteran Josh McCown. Glennon passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 27-24 win against the Steelers, including the game-winner to Vincent Jackson with seven seconds left. The Bucs recorded five sacks — all in the first half — against Pittsburgh and will need to get pressure on New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, who has been sacked only four times all season.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (1-3): New Orleans continues to pile up yardage, ranking third in the NFL at 425.8 total yards per game, but turnovers have prevented the Saints from converting the drives into points. The offense actually has been much more balanced than in past seasons with Khiry Robinson carrying much of the load in the run game while Mark Ingram (hand) is on the shelf. But the Saints have committed seven turnovers — all in their three losses — and the defense has only one takeaway — none in the last three contests.

1. Brees needs 64 yards to become the sixth player in NFL history with 40,000 passing yards with one franchise.

2. Glennon is trying to become the first Buccaneers quarterback with 300-plus passing yards in consecutive games since Josh Freeman in October 2012.

3. New Orleans WR Brandin Cooks leads NFL rookies with 23 receptions, while Tampa Bay rookie WR Mike Evans leads the team in receptions (17) and receiving yards (203) but will miss the game with a groin injury.

PREDICTION: Saints 30, Buccaneers 17