Preview: Buccaneers at Saints

Jameis Winston’s NFL career got off to an inauspicious start in Week 1, but the No. 1 overall draft pick is trying to put that debut behind him as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers move forward. Winston could see more holes in the defense when the Buccaneers visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Winston threw a pick-six on his first NFL pass attempt and finished 16-of-33 for 210 yards as Tampa Bay suffered a 42-14 home loss to Tennessee in Week 1. “I stayed up until probably about 2 o’clock (in the morning), just trying to see what went wrong,” Winston told reporters. “I was trying to get every excuse just to put that one behind me, but it hurt.” The Saints can empathize with Winston after an opening performance that frequently left defensive coordinator Rob Ryan shaking his head on the sideline during the 31-19 loss at Arizona. “It wasn’t good enough,” coach Sean Payton bluntly responded to reporters when asked about a pass rush that resulted in no sacks against the Cardinals.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Saints -10. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (0-1): Tampa Bay’s coaching staff was searching for positives after the Week 1 debacle and singled out running back Doug Martin, who is expected to have a big season after being limited to a total of 17 games over the previous two campaigns. “(Martin) is a hard runner and he can make you miss in the open field, (he) can catch the ball out of the backfield,” coach Lovie Smith told reporters. “So early on, of course when you’re in a situation where you can run it, it looked good at times.” Martin is averaging 99 rushing yards and 108.7 from scrimmage in his last three games against New Orleans.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (0-1): The defense, which underwent a personnel overhaul in the offseason after finishing 31st in the league in total defense in 2014, could use a little help from an offense that struggled in the red zone in the opener. “The defense got off the field a few times and we had some chances to go down and get significant points, and we just ended up with field goals,” quarterback Drew Brees told reporters. “Red-zone efficiency obviously (is a priority) as we look forward to the Bucs.” Brees presided over a pair of wins over Tampa Bay last season but totaled six interceptions and three touchdown passes in those contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Saints lost their final five home games in 2014.

2. Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans and CB Mike Jenkins both sat out the opener with hamstring injuries but returned to practice on a limited basis this week.

3. Brees needs three TD passes to join Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Dan Marino as the only players in NFL history with at least 400.

PREDICTION: Saints 38, Buccaneers 24