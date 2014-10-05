EditorsNote: Update 2: write thru

Brees, Saints overcome errors to top Bucs in OT

NEW ORLEANS -- Quarterback Drew Brees made enough uncharacteristic physical and mental errors -- throwing three interceptions, including a woeful pick-six early in the second half -- to get the New Orleans Saints beat on Sunday.

Luckily for the Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a lot more mistakes, especially when it counted.

Running back Khiry Robinson lumbered 18 yards for a touchdown on the first and only series in overtime, leaving Tampa Bay safeties Mark Barron and Bradley McDougal pounding the turf in frustration, to lift the Saints to a 37-31 comeback victory.

Brees completed 35 of 57 passes for 371 yards, but two of his three interceptions fueled touchdowns in a stretch of 24 unanswered Tampa points that turned a 13-0 Saints’ lead into a 24-13 deficit less than four minutes into the second half.

”Those first two (interceptions) shouldn’t happen,“ Brees said. ”It’s just knowing the situation, knowing where to take chances. That gave them 14 points and it shifted the momentum at a point in the game where I felt we had it firmly in our grasp.

“But the most important thing is the way we responded. I‘m going to stay aggressive, stay confident. None of those balls was about forcing it. The first one was just a poor decision; the next one, bad luck.”

After closing the gap to 24-20 on Brees’ 5-yard pass to Travaris Cadet, the Saints trailed 31-20 with 13:26 remaining after Tampa Bay quarterback Mike Glennon threw a 9-yard TD pass to rookie receiver Robert Herron.

Related Coverage Preview: Buccaneers at Saints

Glennon completed 19 of 32 passes for 249 yards and two TDs.

But playing without All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham, who injured his right shoulder in the second quarter, the Saints closed out regulation with 11 consecutive points.

The surge included a weaving, 27-yard scoring run by Pierre Thomas (the Saints’ two-point conversion attempt failed), a safety of Glennon by defensive end Junior Galette and a 44-yard field goal with 2:30 left by Shayne Graham, his third of the game.

The Saints (2-3) won the overtime coin flip, and they could feel the momentum growing.

“The minute we won the flip, it was like, ‘We’re not giving this thing back,’ ” Brees said.

The Bucs helped the Saints’ cause. After hitting Marques Colston for 21 yards to the Saints’ 41 on the first play of overtime, Brees threw wide of Brandin Cooks on third-and-10, and it appeared the Saints would have to punt.

But on the other side of the field, cornerback Johnathan Banks was flagged for illegal use of hands, giving the Saints an automatic first down at the New Orleans 46. The Bucs were penalized 15 times for 113 yards.

“We have to make some plays in critical moments, and we weren’t able to do that,” said Bucs coach Lovie Smith, whose team dropped to 1-4. “We did not finish what we had going.”

The Saints also overcame 15 penalties against them for 113 yards. For the season, New Orleans has been penalized 42 times for 318 yards.

Without the comfort of having Graham on the field, Brees found backup tight end Benjamin Watson for an 11-yard gain to convert a third-and-9 at the Tampa Bay 31.

Four running plays later, Robinson (21 carries for 89 yards) exploded through a hole on the left side and then ran through a sandwich tackle by Barron and McDougal to score from 18 yards out, handing the Saints to 37-31 victory.

The Saints finished with 140 yards rushing on 29 carries, a 4.8-yard average.

“Obviously, it was good to finish the game on a drive like that where you don’t give them the ball,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “I was real happy for the offensive line.”

The Saints had to settle for field goals of 30 and 29 yards by Graham on two first-quarter trips into the red zone, but they appeared to be in command, leading 13-0, when Brees connected on a 15-yard screen pass to Thomas.

From that point, it was all Tampa Bay. The Bucs ran off 24 consecutive points, starting innocently enough, with a 55-yard field by rookie placekicker Patrick Murray.

The Bucs then took advantage of the first of several bad decisions by Brees, who was flushed from the pocket by Gerald McCoy and tried to squeeze a sideline pass to Travaris Cadet. Instead, Banks wrestled the ball away from Cadet for an interception, setting up the Bucs at the Saints’ 40.

Four plays later, Glennon cut the deficit to 13-10 with a 20-yard pass to wide receiver Louis Murphy. Tampa Bay took its first lead, 17-13, by driving 80 yards on seven plays with the second-half kickoff.

On the next series, Brees threw a wild pass that looked more like a shot-put heave, and the pass was easily picked off by linebacker Danny Lansanah, who rumbled 33 yards for a touchdown, putting the Bucs up 24-13 with 11:20 left in the third quarter.

“We played our butts off, but we came up seven points short,” Lansanah said. “We’ve got to find a way to win. Drew Brees is an elite quarterback, but we’ve got to get him off the field on third down.”

NOTES: Brees has surpassed 40,000 passing yards for the Saints, making him the fastest quarterback in NFL history to that mark. He did it in 132 games, compared to Dan Marino’s 153. ... Saints TE Jimmy Graham injured his right shoulder early in the second quarter and did not return. Graham had two catches for 36 yards. ... On Tampa Bay’s three consecutive TD drives, QB Mike Glennon was 11 of 14 for 123 yards.