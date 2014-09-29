FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buccaneers 27, Steelers 24
September 29, 2014

Buccaneers 27, Steelers 24

Buccaneers 27, Steelers 24: Mike Glennon threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Vincent Jackson with seven seconds left as the rejuvenated Buccaneers stunned the host Steelers. After Glennon’s fourth-down pass into the end zone went off the finger tips of Vincent Jackson on the previous possession, Tampa Bay (1-3) got the ball back at the Pittsburgh 46 with 40 seconds left and Glennon hit Louis Murphy over the middle for 41 yards to the 5- yard line. Two plays later, Glennon found Jackson in the left corner of the end zone for the game-winner.

Glennon completed 21-of-42 for 302 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in his first start of the season for the Bucs, who snapped a six-game losing streak and a 10-game streak of losses in the month of September. Rookie Mike Evans had four catches for 65 yards and a TD as Tampa Bay provided a much better effort than in its 56-14 loss to Atlanta in Week 3.

Ben Roethlisberger completed 29-of-40 for 314 yards and Antonio Brown had seven catches for 131 yards and two TDs for Pittsburgh (2-2), which spotted Tampa Bay 10 points early, came back for a 17-10 halftime lead but failed to convert a first down in the last minute that would have sealed the victory.

The Bucs tied the game 17-17 on their first possession of the second half as Doug Martin capped an 80-yard drive in 2 1/2 minutes with a 3-yard TD run. Roethlisberger took the Steelers 80 yards, finding Heath Miller for 5 yards to provide the Steelers a 24-17 edge midway through the third. After another Patrick Murray field goal, the Bucs reached the Steelers’ 14-yard line, but Glennon couldn’t convert on fourth down and the Steelers couldn’t run out the clock.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bucs DT Gerald McCoy, who missed last week’s demolition versus Atlanta with a broken hand, recorded a sack on the second play of the game. … The Steelers held a 253-71 edge in total yards in the first half but were hurt by five sacks and six penalties. … Bucs S Dashon Goldson (ankle) left the game in the first period and Evans (groin) exited in the third and did not return.

