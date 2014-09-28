Buccaneers win on Glennon’s late TD pass

PITTSBURGH --- Mike Glennon lived out his childhood fantasy seven seconds early but he wasn’t complaining.

The backup quarterback’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Vincent Jackson with seven seconds left rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-24 on Sunday for their first win of the season.

“That what’s you always dream of when you’re playing football in the backyard as a kid,” Glennon said. “Two-minute situation and you drive your team down the field and throw the winning touchdown pass as time expires. Time didn’t expire but it was close enough.”

The Buccaneers’ hopes for a win seemed to expire with 1:49 left when Glennon overthrew Jackson, a 6-foot-5 wide receiver, in the end zone on fourth down.

However, the Steelers (2-2) were unable to run out the clock and after a poor 29-yard punt by Brad Wing, the Buccaneers (1-3) drove 46 yards in five plays for the winning score after being thumped 56-14 by the Atlanta Falcons in their previous game.

“I made some bad throws on (the previous) drive and I don’t think I would have slept if we didn’t get the ball back,” Glennon said. “I wanted a second chance.”

Making his first start of the season in place of injured Josh McCown (right thumb), Glennon completed 21 of 42 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. Glennon started 13 games as a rookie last season but was supplanted when the Buccaneers signed McCown as a free agent in the offseason.

“Mike kept working hard,” Buccaneers coach Lovie Smith said. “I have never seen a player who worked hard who didn’t eventually get a chance to play. Mike’s chance to play came today and he showed he was ready.”

It was Smith’s first win with the Buccaneers. He replaced Greg Schiano at the end of last season after serving as Chicago’s coach from 2004-12.

“It feels good because it’s been awhile,” Smith said, grinning. “You see the 0-3 record and everyone thinks it’s a bad football team. I knew we weren’t a bad team, it’s just that we didn’t know how to win. You can’t learn how to win, though, unless you win so this is really big step for us.”

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was 29 of 40 for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He became the 12th quarterback in NFL history to pass for 35,000 career yards for the same team.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown caught two of Roethlisberger’s touchdown pass and finished with seven receptions for 131 yards. Brown set an NFL record by notching his 20th consecutive game with at least five catches and 50 yards, breaking the mark set by Laveranues Coles from 2002-03 with Washington and the New York Jets.

“Right now, it’s not about records,” Brown said. “It’s all about winning, playing Steelers football and getting victories. The record is great but it means nothing. We lost. Our business is winning.”

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was upset with his team for getting penalized 13 times for 125 yards.

“The bottom line is that we are an undisciplined group,” he said.

The teams traded 80-yard touchdowns drives to start the second half. Buccaneers running back Doug Martin scored on a 3-yard run to tie it at 17-17, then the Steelers went ahead on a Roethlisberger’s 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Heath Miller.

The Steelers had scored 17 straight points to take a 17-10 halftime lead.

After Shaun Suisham kicked a 25-yard field goal, Roethlisberger and Brown connected on touchdown passes of 11 and 27 yards.

The Buccaneers grabbed the momentum early when defensive end Michael Johnson sacked Roethlisberger and end Jacquies Smith recovered at the Pittsburgh 9. That set up Glennon’s 7-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans.

The Buccaneers increased the lead to 10-0 on Patrick Murray’s 50-yard field goal with 10:01 left in the first quarter.

“It seemed like for the first three games that everything we did was wrong and everything the other team did was right,” Buccaneers cornerback Alterraun Verner said. “Today, everything flipped and things finally went our way.”

NOTES: Buccaneers S Dashon Goldson (ankle) and WR Mike Evans (ankle) left the game with injuries and did not return. QB Josh McCown (right thumb), DE Larry English (shoulder) and LB Mason Foster (hamstring) were inactive. ... Steelers G Ramon Foster (ankle) sat out a second straight game despite being listed as probable on the injury report Thursday. ... Tampa Bay ended its 10-game September losing streak. ... Both teams play on the road next Sunday, with Pittsburgh visiting Jacksonville and Tampa Bay playing at New Orleans.