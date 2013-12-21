Tampa Bay Buccaneers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - INSIDE SLANT

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the worst offense in the NFL. They are last in total offense, passing offense and third-down conversion percentage.

Some of it certainly has to do with rookie quarterback Mike Glennon. But it’s also due to his lack of a supporting cast.

Injuries have decimated Tampa Bay’s skill positions with season-ending injuries to running back Doug Martin, receiver Mike Williams, guard Carl Nicks and tight end Tom Crabtree.

But even with those injuries, there is little excuse for the stunning lack of productivity on the offensive side of the ball.

It won’t get easier for the Bucs this Sunday when they play the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome.

Offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan is under fire. A year ago, he produced the league’s ninth-ranked offense, which was the best finish ever in the history of the franchise.

So the dropoff has been remarkable. Sullivan has had trouble putting his finger on what has gone wrong.

“I think it’s a mixture of a bunch of factors,” Sullivan said. “I think there are the players that you have and then the things that we ask them to execute, and I think anytime you try to force the square peg into the round hole, that can lead to some problems. So in trying to structure things in a manner in which we think is best suited for our guys and maybe there are some things that we’re able to take advantage of with one set of personnel that we can’t take advantage with the other, a combination of the teams that you’re playing.”

Tampa Bay struggled trying to protect Glennon against the 49ers last week as he was sacked four times and only was effective in two no-huddle drives. This week, they will have their hands full with the Rams’ edge rushers, Robert Quinn, who has 15 sacks and seven forced fumbles, and Chris Long.

“I think that there have been a lot of frustrations and a lot of searching for the answers and we’ll continue to do that,” Sullivan said. “And where we’re at right now, thank goodness it’s not the end of the season. We’ve got another opportunity and another one after that. The problem is certainly out there and we can all see what it is and now it’s just we’re trying to find what the answers are and just continue to keep adjusting and not set one specific way or manner in which to say, ‘Hey, this is what’s wrong,’ we have to look at all options and so it’s an ongoing process.”

Of course, the season is melting away fast for the Bucs and the coaching staff under Greg Schiano.

After going 0-8, releasing quarterback Josh Freeman and dealing with three MRSA cases, the Bucs appeared to have righted the ship by winning four of their next five games. It was no surprise the Bucs lost to the 49ers, who are just a better team. But if they don’t win or at least play very well this week at St. Louis and next week at New Orleans, jobs will be in jeopardy.

“I don’t think it would be fair to say it’s one thing - if it’s personnel, if it’s scheme, if it’s coaching, if it’s performance - there are a lot of things that go in to it,” Schiano said. “Personnel have certainly changed quite a bit but, as I’ve said many times, a lot of teams have that issue where you have guys down. Do we have more than most? Yeah, we do, this year, that happens sometimes but our job as coaches is to take what we have and make sure that we can make that work. We’re struggling right now, there’s no doubt and we’re trying to bust through it.”

SERIES HISTORY: 19th regular-season meeting. Rams lead series, 10-8. The Bucs have won six of the last eight meetings. They lost to the Rams in both the 1979 and 1999 NFC Championship games.

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Embattled Bucs offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan may get his marching orders - he’s a candidate for the head coaching job at Army.

“There is an appropriate time and place for all those type of answers to those questions and I think right now, especially given where we’re at offensively, and some of the challenges that we have and what faces us this Sunday in St. Louis, if we could, I would like to just center our questions and focus on the Rams,” Sullivan said. “Certainly, I‘m sure there are plenty of questions you guys have for the offense and on some of the issues that we’ve had which are well documented, so hit me with your best shot.”

--Bucs left tackle Donald Penn wants to redeem himself from a poor performance against the 49ers in which he gave up two of the four sacks. It won’t get easier facing Rams defensive end Robert Quinn, who has 15 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

“He’s playing great football this year,” Penn said of Quinn. “Compared to last year, he’s really come into his own, putting himself in that elite category. He’s playing good football. It’s good to go against this matchup after playing probably one of my worst games of the season last week against the 49ers. It’s good to kind of bounce back and try to redeem myself against a great pass rusher.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 9.2 - Yards per catch average against cornerback Darrelle Revis, the third lowest in the NFL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One thing - as we get towards the end of the year, after the season, I’ll address where we are and all those things but rather than have to keep saying it.” - Bucs coach Greg Schiano.

NFC PLAYOFFS AT A GLANCE:

CLINCHED: Seattle - playoff spot

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle clinches NFC West division and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

1) SEA win or tie OR

2) SF loss or tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

New Orleans clinches NFC South division and a first-round bye with:

1) NO win

New Orleans clinches a playoff spot with:

1) ARI loss OR

2) NO tie + SF loss or tie OR

3) NO tie + ARI tie OR

4) SF loss + ARI tie

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Carolina clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CAR win OR

2) CAR tie + ARI loss OR

3) CAR tie + SF loss OR

4) ARI loss + SF loss

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

San Francisco clinches a playoff spot with:

1) SF win OR

2) ARI loss OR

3) SF tie + ARI tie

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division with:

1) PHI win + DAL loss or tie OR

2) PHI tie + DAL loss

CHICAGO BEARS

Chicago clinches NFC North division with:

1) CHI win + DET loss or tie + GB loss

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The Bucs announced that they have placed wide receiver Russell Shepard on injured reserve. The team also announced wide receiver Tommy Streeter has been signed to the practice squad. Additionally offensive lineman Richard Clebert has been released from the practice squad.

PLAYER NOTES

--TE Tim Wright has 45 receptions, tied for the most of any rookie tight end this season. He has four touchdowns, which ranks second among rookie tight ends.

--LB Lavonte David has 125 tackles, the fourth most in the NFL.

--DT Gerald McCoy is only the fourth Bucs defensive tackle to have eight sacks in a season and says 10 sacks is his goal this season.

--S Mark Barron is one of only nine players in the league with at least 85 tackles, six passes defensed, two interceptions and two sacks. He is the only defensive back with those numbers.

INJURY IMPACT

--WR Vincent Jackson has a tender hamstring and did not practice Wednesday, which has been his routine the past three to four weeks. He is expected to play.

--G Davin Joseph (knee) did not practice Wednesday but is expected to return to work Thursday.

--G Carl Nicks is out for Sunday’s game because of surgery to repair his MRSA infection and it appears his season is over.

--WR Russell Shepard was placed on injured reserve, which means the Bucs lost a leader on all four special teams.

--S Mark Barron has a hamstring strain and is listed as day to day.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT:

GAME PLAN:

Stopping Rams running back Zac Stacy will be job one for the Bucs defense on Sunday. Tampa Bay is fairly good against the run and did a decent, albeit not spectacular, job limiting big runs from 49ers running back Frank Gore. The Bucs still lead the NFL in interceptions and are a respectable plus-11 in giveaway/takeaway margin, which is third best in the league. Creating turnovers and giving their offense a short field will be key this week.

Offensively, the Bucs have to find more success running the football on first and second down. That’s what is creating the poor success on third down, where they have converted only six of their last 35 tries.

The Rams put a lot of pressure on the quarterback and Tampa Bay must slide protection toward Robert Quinn. But the Rams have given up some passing yards. They are ranked 27th in pass defense.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Rams DRE Robert Quinn vs. Bucs LT Donald Penn -- Quinn has 15 sacks and seven forced fumbles, so Penn is going to need help. He struggled last week vs. the 49ers, giving up two sacks. The Bucs will help with a tight end on Quinn’s side.

--Rams DLE Chris Long vs. Bucs RT Demar Dotson -- Long has 48.5 sacks over the past six years and will be a tough challenge for Dotson, who is 6-foot-9 and struggles with pad level.