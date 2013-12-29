Tampa Bay Buccaneers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - INSIDE SLANT

The New Orleans Saints are treating it like a playoff game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t going to the post-season but many of them have something else to lose - their jobs.

That’s what makes Sunday’s game at the Superdome so interesting.

New Orleans needs to win to secure a spot in the post-season, where they could be anywhere from a No. 3 to a No. 6 seed in the NFC.

The Bucs (4-11) have lost three of their last four games and coach Greg Schiano and general manager Mark Dominik are on the hot seat. Even an upset in New Orleans may not be enough to keep them from getting a pink slip.

While Tampa Bay’s defense is better than a year ago - and was competitive in a 16-14 loss to the Saints in Week 2 -- the offense has taken many, many steps backward.

Gone is quarterback Josh Freeman, running back Doug Martin and receiver Mike Williams from that first meeting. Freeman was traded to the Vikings; Martin and Williams went on injured reserve.

Under rookie quarterback Mike Glennon, the Bucs’ offense has struggled and last week produced a season-low 170 total yards on offense, half of it coming on an 85-yard touchdown drive.

It hasn’t been all Glennon’s fault. He was sacked seven times against the Rams in a 23-13 loss.

But even with the improvement on defense, the Bucs know to expect changes.

”I think we do need to change some things this offseason as we move forward as players and as coaches and figure things out and try to turn the win-loss column to more wins,“ cornerback Darrelle Revis said. ”There are some adjustments we’ve got to make in the offseason and we will. We’ll do that and try to turn things around.

“Every year I’ve talked to coaches and players and tried to figure out a way, how we can be better the next year coming up? I‘m sure the coaches will be very open about that and players are going to be very open to talking and figuring out what was the problem and what we need to fix to move forward and be a better team next year.”

If the Bucs did anything right in 2013, it was improving a defense that finished 29th overall and 32nd in the NFL against the pass. By adding Revis, safety Dashon Goldson, linebacker Jonathan Casillas and a pair of rookies - cornerback Johnthan Banks and Akeem Spence - the Bucs vaulted 16 spots to 13th overall and 15th vs. the pass.

Defensive coordinator Bill Sheridan said Thursday he believes returning players became more comfortable their second year in the defensive system while veterans such as Revis and Goldson adapted quickly.

”I do and hopefully this Sunday we’ll be playing our best football defensively,“ Sheridan said. ”I think for the guys who were here a year ago, they’re much more comfortable with the scheme and they’re playing a lot faster and I think for the guys we brought in, especially the veteran players, it was easy for them to adapt to whether it was our communication or the types of defenses that they were familiar with ... but because they’re veterans and they’ve been around a lot of football, it was a much easier transition.

“We acquired a lot more good players. There’s no secret to that. They’d start for most of the teams in the league if not all 32 teams, they’d be starting for those teams as well so it definitely changes the complexion of your defense.”

The Saints are a different team at the Superdome than they are on the road. They are looking to go undefeated in New Orleans and finished 3-5 on the road, including their loss at Carolina last Sunday.

Said Saints coach Sean Payton, ”At this point, right now, going into last week’s game we talked about starting quicker on the road. In our road wins - at Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa Bay - we had started off faster than in the losses. I thought we played well last week in the conditions we played in and against a really good football team. We didn’t play well enough, certainly, at the end. We’re always as coaches concerned and looking to improve and be better in any area that we think we can.

“I think that we handled the elements well last week; this week it’s going to be great coming back and playing in front of our fans in a real good environment. I think on a weekly basis we look closely at improving in certain areas and I think our players - as difficult as that loss was I really liked what I saw from an energy standpoint, I liked the way we handled the line of scrimmage, I thought we really won in a lot of phases, but we didn’t win the game.”

New Orleans should cruise in this game, unless the Bucs can create turnovers. They are third in the NFL, averaging more than two per game.

“I think that the first thing you see is their team speed,” Payton said. “I think they run exceptionally well, they’re very active, it’s a front that likes to pressure you, not just with linebackers, but with safeties. They’ll play some tight man coverage and I think they present a lot of challenges. I mean up front - you look at a number of these players that are getting involved in the pass rush, (defensive tackle Gerald) McCoy is having a fantastic season, when we look at (linebacker) Lavonte David for instance and (cornerback) Darrelle Revis, I‘m just naming a few, the safeties, the corners, they tackle exceptionally well, but their team speed and their ability to get to the ball, create the takeaways, they’re at the top of the league in taking the football away and that’s not by accident.”

SERIES HISTORY: 44th regular-season meeting. Saints lead regular-season series 26-17 and 13-10 as NFC South rivals. In fact, New Orleans has won six of the past eight meetings.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (2)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Gerald McCoy, Defensive Lineman, 2

Darrelle Revis, Cornerback, 5

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NOTES, QUOTES

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Dashon Goldson was fined $60,000 by the NFL on Friday for a helmet-to-helmet hit on St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey last Sunday.

Goldson was penalized 15 yards on the play.

Goldson was previously suspended one game without pay, which is about $250,000. Before the suspension, he was fined at least twice this season for illegal hits.

--Ted Larsen took reps with the first-team offense at left guard and there’s “a good chance,” he will start vs. the Saints Sunday. Larsen replaced Jamon Meredith during last Sunday’s 23-13 loss at St. Louis.

“I wouldn’t say for sure yet, but there’s a good chance Ted will get the start,” coach Greg Schiano said. “We’ll see. I‘m not sure who will get the nod. Obviously, no one seized the position, otherwise it would be locked in, it’d be done, right? In Week 17, the fact that we’re still fiddling around kind of speaks to that.”

--The Bucs’ offensive line has been an issue in recent weeks, allowing consistent pressure on rookie quarterback Mike Glennon, and in allowing 21 sacks in the first five games, Tampa Bay has moved from one of the league’s best teams in avoiding sacks to one of its least effective.

The Bucs allowed 26 sacks last year, tied for the third-lowest total in the NFL, but with one game remaining, the Bucs have allowed 45 in 2013, sixth-most in the league. The increase of 19 sacks from a year ago is tied with the Giants for the second-largest increase in the NFL -- the only team with a larger rise in sacks allowed is Miami, which lost two starters due to the Richie Incognito-Jonathan Martin problems in October.

The Bucs’ 45 sacks allowed is already the team’s highest total since allowing 47 in 2001, and if they allow three sacks on Sunday, they’ll have the most by any Bucs offensive line since the 1995 team matched the team record of 56, also set in 1986 and 1991.

BY THE NUMBERS: 5 - Number of interceptions by linebacker Lavonte David, one shy of the team record at that position.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve had three outings with them. We’ve had mixed results. We’ve had good results, we’ve had bad results and we’ve had in-between results,” - Bucs coach Greg Schiano on his three previous games against the Saints.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

ST. LOUIS RAMS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

ST. LOUIS RAMS

--DOUBTFUL: RB Daryl Richardson (thigh).

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Tavon Austin (ankle), S T.J. McDonald (illness).

--PROBABLE: DE Chris Long (thigh).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

--OUT: WR Percy Harvin (hip), LB K.J. Wright (foot).

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Jermaine Kearse (ankle).

--PROBABLE: DE Red Bryant (knee), RB Derrick Coleman (shoulder), RB Marshawn Lynch (not injury related), T Russell Okung (toe), CB Richard Sherman (hip), LB Malcolm Smith (ankle), G J.R. Sweezy (concussion), S Earl Thomas (thigh).

--Da‘Quan Bowers’ disappointing season ended with him being placed on injured reserve Thursday with a knee injury. Bucs coach Greg Schiano said Bowers already has had minor knee surgery, “kind of a washout deal,” and that his rehab should not prevent him from missing offseason workouts.

Defensive coordinator Bill Sheridan said the injury had been lingering all season and believes it affected his production.

Bowers, the Bucs’ second-round pick from Clemson in 2011, was unable to capture the starting left defensive end position in training camp. Used primarily as a third-down rusher, he recorded only seven tackles and one sack in 13 games this season.

“I‘m hoping actually the surgery will help him because I think he’s - and maybe wouldn’t be aware of it - but I know for a fact he’s nursing that all year,” Sheridan said. “He’s never been well. You’re trying to decide all season on whether or not to make that move. Is he at least healthy enough to play, can he play on third down or are we better off getting that surgery and getting it cleaned up and letting him rehab and get ready for the offseason. I think you’ll see a different guy next offseason.”

The Bucs signed defensive lineman Scott Solomon to replace Bowers on the 53-man roster. Solomon entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Titans in 2012 and played in 13 games as a rookie. He played one game with the New York Jets this season.

PLAYER NOTES

--DE William Gholston did well in his first NFL start vs. the Rams last week and will retain that status Sunday at New Orleans, coach Greg Schiano said. “He’s played well as a reliever,” Schiano said. “I wanted to see how he would handle the start - was it too big for him? Will just went out and played ball, actually played pretty well.”

--CB Darrelle Revis admits he has never been 100 percent this season coming off a torn ACL but coach Greg Schiano thinks the 2013 version was fine. “I‘m pretty excited with the 2013 version,” he said. “As I’ve said before, he’s been chasing this season, trying to get ready with the rehab.”

INJURY IMPACT

--LB Dekoda Watson (groin) did not practice again Thursday. If he is unable to play, the Bucs will likely go with Adam Hayward at strong-side linebacker.

--S Mark Barron (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday and is day-to-day. He likely would be assigned to TE Jimmy Graham if he is able to play. Coach Greg Schiano said Barron’s status will be a game-time decision.

--LB Ka‘Lial Glaud (knee) was limited in practice Thursday.

--LB Lavonte David has a sore elbow but had full participation in practice Thursday and is expected to start vs. the Saints.

--NT Akeem Spence (wrist) had full participation in practice Thursday and is expected to start vs. the Saints.

GAME PLAN:

The Bucs are a different team on offense than the one the Saints narrowly beat in Week 2. Gone are quarterback Josh Freeman, running back Doug Martin and receiver Mike Williams. In their place are rookie Mike Glennon, fourth-string running back Bobby Rainey and receiver Tiquan Underwood.

The Saints have given up too much pressure on QB Drew Brees, who was sacked six times against the Rams two weeks ago. So the Saints made a change at left tackle, starting rookie Terron Armstead.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Saints TE Jimmy Graham vs. Bucs S Mark Barron -- In their first meeting, Graham nearly single-handedly beat the Bucs in Week 2 with 10 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown. Barron is nursing a sore hamstring and missed last week’s game at St. Louis.

--Saints DE Cameron Jordan vs. Bucs LT Donald Penn -- Jordan is among the NFL leaders in sacks with 12.5. Penn is coming off his worst game in years, allowing two of the three sacks by the Rams’ Robert Quinn last Sunday.