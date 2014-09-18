Tampa Bay Buccaneers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - INSIDE SLANT

Facing the NFL’s top-ranked offense in the Atlanta Falcons is daunting enough. Trying to do it on the road in a short week with four starters missing from the defense is reason to count ceiling tiles for most head coaches.

But that’s the position the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will find themselves in Thursday night against the Falcons at the Georgia Dome.

“You like to have all hands on deck for sure, no question about it,” coach Lovie Smith said. “Atlanta looks pretty good on offense. They struggled a little bit last week but they definitely have the weapons to be explosive from anywhere on the field.”

The Bucs could be without defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and middle linebacker Mason Foster. McCoy broke his left hand against the Rams and Foster suffered a separated shoulder.

Add those losses to that of defensive end Adrian Clayborn (biceps) and cornerback Mike Jenkins (torn pectoral muscle), who were placed on injured reserve last week. Defensive end Michael Johnson missed Sunday’s game with an ankle sprain but will play Thursday night.

The Bucs have only three sacks and one interception this season, but they should have opportunities to add to the totals against the Falcons. Quarterback Matt Ryan is averaging 328 yards passing per game, which is second in the league, but he has also thrown four interceptions.

“It’s hard to talk about their offense without talking about their quarterback,” Smith said of Ryan. “He’s a pretty good player. I think it probably starts there. They have some outstanding wide receivers, and not just one receiver, but they have multiple receivers who can really make some plays. Steven Jackson is kind of rejuvenated. He’s played well in these first couple ball games and is doing a good job. The offense line is coming together - depending on what happens with (Jake) Matthews and his injury - but they seem to be coming together. But to answer your question, it starts with the quarterback.”

Ironically, it’s Smith’s hand-picked quarterback, Josh McCown, who has been largely responsible for the Bucs’ 0-2 start.

McCown threw two interceptions in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers. Then last week, his interception on a first-and-goal from the St. Louis Rams’ 9-yard line proved to be a costly mistake in a 19-17 loss. The Bucs say they haven’t lost any faith in McCown, but clearly his job could be in jeopardy as a 35-year quarterback if the turnovers aren’t halted.

“It’s critical, you have to protect the football,” Smith said. “We talk so much about ball security, you just look in the league, and not just Josh, but if you look in the league, I think except for, there were two quarterbacks out of 13 games last week, if your quarterback threw an interception, one you lost a football game. It’s about protecting the football, it’s about the turnover ratio, but if you talk about the quarterback, sometimes it’s good to just bring the ball down and live to see another day or live to see another down.”

The Bucs also have another reason for their slow start. Offensive coordinator Jeff Tedford will not call plays for the third straight game due to his recovery from a heart procedure. That puts the onus on quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo.

“There’s a lot of young guys making calls in the league and I think that our offensive staff has handled it well,” Smith said. “Everyone wants to go just to Marcus, but it’s a group effort, and I think we’ve done a pretty good job. As a football team, we’re 0-2, so we haven’t done a good enough job overall. I think we’ve lost an awful lot based on guys having to shuffle. It’s like that on our football team: we’ve had players out and guys have stepped up, and we would like to see the next man up coaching or players to step up and do the job.”

SERIES HISTORY: 42nd regular-season meeting. Bucs lead series 21-20. The teams split the series last year, with the Falcons winning the first game at Atlanta 31-23 and the Bucs winning 41-28 at Raymond James Stadium. Since the NFC South was created in 2002, the teams have split the series 12-12.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has a lot of respect for Lovie Smith’s defense over the years, and it’s no exception when talking about the Bucs’ defense.

“I think the one thing you find when you go against a Lovie Smith-coached team is they’re very disciplined and very sound in what they do,” Ryan said Tuesday in a conference call with Tampa Bay reporters. “That’s one of those things that I think jumps off the screen when you watch the film. They play their scheme, and they play it well, and they know where they’re supposed to be, and they get to those spots.”

Ryan also called defensive tackle Gerald McCoy one of the league’s top players because of his size and speed and said end Michael Johnson adds a “dynamic pass rusher” to the Bucs’ defense.

-- The rush of domestic abuse-related headlines and ill will toward the league is troubling, Lovie Smith said Tuesday.

“Very much so,” Smith said. “I believe in the (NFL) shield, too, what it represents and what our players represent, who’s looking at them. There’s a lot being said right now. I was asked earlier, have I gone over with my players not to hit a woman? No, I haven‘t. Don’t have to. We all know right from wrong. It’s pretty simple. There are some things you just don’t do. For us to continually talk about it - have to talk about it - it’s terrible. For me, I have a wife, I have a mother, sister, on down the line. There’s no place for it ... It’s just not an NFL problem. It’s a societal problem. Yes, just like everybody else, moving away from my role, I‘m disturbed by some of the things we’re having to deal with right now.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 5 - The number of defensive starters the Bucs lost to injury in the first six quarters of the season. They get one back in DE Michael Johnson, who sat out last week with an ankle injury.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--The Bucs promoted linebacker Brandon Magee from the practice squad to the active roster and waived (injured) cornerback Rashaan Melvin. The team also signed linebacker Ka‘Lial Glaud to the practice squad.

--DT Gerald McCoy had a cast placed on his broken left hand but has not practiced and may not play in Thursday’s game at Atlanta. McCoy and the Bucs are weighing the risk of further injury vs. playing on a short week. It will be a game time decision.

--RB Doug Martin practiced Tuesday and had no trouble with his injured knee that kept him from playing last week against the Rams. If he does play, it may be in a backup role to Bobby Rainey, who rushed for 144 yards against the Rams.

--LB Mason Foster is out of Thursday’s game with a shoulder separation he suffered against the Rams. Dane Fletcher is expected to start in his place.

--DE Michael Johnson, who missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, practiced again Tuesday and should play against the Falcons.

--TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins is improving from an ankle sprain he suffered in the season opener against the Panthers. He has not practiced this week.

GAME PLAN: The Bucs have to continue to run the football and try to play field position and keep away from the Falcons’ top-ranked offense.

Last week, with guard Logan Mankins back in the lineup, the Bucs were able to crease the St. Louis Rams as Bobby Rainey rushed for 144 yards. The Rams rank 26th in rushing defense, allowing 156 yards per game.

In addition to the ground game, look for McCown to try and get the ball on the perimeter to his 6-foot-5 receivers, Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson. McCown has thrown three interceptions in two games, but Tampa Bay has not made use of either receiver down the field or in the red zone.

Meanwhile, the Falcons have to find a way to protect Ryan, who already has thrown four interceptions. The job gets a little easier if McCoy is not in the lineup.

If the Falcons can run the football, they will force the Bucs to blitz and get their defense out of its Cover 2 shell.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Falcons WR Julio Jones vs. Bucs CB Alterraun Verner -- Jones is Ryan’s favorite target and the game-breaker. He leads the Falcons with 14 catches for 204 yards. The Bucs won’t play man coverage with Verner unless it’s a blitz situation.

--Bucs RDE Michael Johnson vs. Falcons LT Jake Matthews -- Both are coming off injuries. Johnson may be ineffective with a sprained ankle, but the Bucs need some pressure off the edge, especially if McCoy is inactive.