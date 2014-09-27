Tampa Bay Buccaneers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - INSIDE SLANT

At 35 years old, Josh McCown knows the sand is running out of his hourglass to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

After climbing back to that position for the first time in a decade, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year, he suffered a crushing setback by tearing a ligament in his right thumb during the first half of a 56-14 loss at Atlanta last Thursday night.

Even worse, the Bucs are 0-3, McCown threw two touchdowns and four interceptions and the team is preparing to play second-year pro Mike Glennon against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

“This has been as tough a three weeks as I’ve had in my career just from a disappointment standpoint and all of that and injury and all those things,” McCown said. “But it’s not my makeup to sit and sulk. We have 13 games left. There’s a lot of football left to play.”

McCown, who signed a two-year, $10 million contract in March, has not practiced this week and will be re-evaluated. So far, he said surgery is not something he believes is required at this time.

“We take this thing day by day,” McCown said. “You know, obviously, if it was that pressing of a need, I probably would’ve already had it done. We’re very optimistic to get healthy and move forward.”

Veteran Josh McCown has a torn ligament in his right thumb and has not practiced since suffering the injury in Thursday night’s 56-14 loss at Atlanta. The Bucs will start Glennon, who took over as the same juncture last season, with the Bucs 0-3 and Josh Freeman released.

”Which quarterback will we start this week?“ Smith said. ”There’s a good chance it will be Mike Glennon.

”Josh is improving. I like to stay with my standard way of doing things and not talk about starting lineups for the opponent. But Mike took the reps today. How’s that?

The Bucs will be trying to forget their performance in what became the third worst loss in team history when they travel to Pittsburgh Sunday to face the Steelers at 1 p.m.

Glennon, a third-round pick from North Carolina State in 2013, went 4-9 as a starter while throwing 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. But after signing McCown to a two-year, $10-million contract in March, Smith immediately named him the starter while saying Glennon was the Bucs’ quarterback of the future.

“He is a little different. What I’ve seen is a team player, a veteran on how he’s handled the situation,” Smith said. “Mike came to work every day preparing. You know, if you’re a part of the team, you should prepare like if I‘m in a backup role, if I have to go next play, I‘m ready to go. That’s what Mike has done. I talked about what Josh has brought to the quarterback room and for Mike to see how a veteran does it, this has only helped him and prepared him for the situation right now.”

To complicate matters, the Bucs will be without offensive coordinator Jeff Tedford, who took an indefinite leave of absence after undergoing a heart procedure last month.

Glennon entered the game late in the second quarter Thursday at Atlanta and went 17 of 24 passing for 121 yards and one touchdown for a passer rating of 96.0.

”He’s ready to go. Mike is one of the guys who went into the game without a lot of reps last week without having played and did a decent job. Now having an entire week to get ready -- if he’s the starter -- he should be even more prepared. The football team feels good about Mike leading them.

”I think last year it was the exact time when they announced me as the starter and I didn’t know what to expect then. I know what it’s like to play now. I know what it’s like to go out there and get hit by those defensive linemen. I know what it’s like to throw a touchdown and everything in between. I‘m a lot more confident than I was compared to then.

”It’s always a huge opportunity when you get to play a game in the NFL. I‘m going to go out there and really what my focus is just getting our first win. That’s where my mindset is at, getting that first win and to help the team in any way I can.

”0-3 is 0-3 however you look at it. Our mindset last year and this year is to get that first win and once you get that first win, things start rolling. I think that’s the mindset we’re taking again this year. We’ll work ourselves through it. It’s a long season.

“Probably just from a mental standpoint and what to expect. Until you do it, you don’t know what it’s really like. To know how to prepare, how to read and what it’s like on game day. There’s just a lot of mental things that go into it. Physically, I‘m the same player. I‘m sure I‘m a little more talented now because I have gone through certain things of how to approach a game week, how to approach a game day, how to go out there and lead and win.”

Helping the Bucs this week will be the return of defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who missed the Falcons game with a broken left hand.

The Bucs signed wide receiver Louis Murphy and waived wide receiver Chris Owusu. They also signed defensive end T.J. Fatinikun, linebacker Shayne Skov and fullback Ian Thompson to the team’s practice squad.

SERIES HISTORY: 10th regular season meeting. Steelers lead series, 8-1. It’s only the Bucs second trip to Pittsburgh in the last 32 years. The Bucs last visit came in 2006 when they lost 20-3.

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NOTES, QUOTES

--A day after the Bucs announced that offensive coordinator Jeff Tedford was taking an indefinite medical leave from the team, head coach Lovie Smith made it clear that his staff is moving on, not expecting any return this season.

“We’re going forward with what we have ... nothing should change,” Smith said. “We’re going on as if Jeff isn’t coming back. ... This group is what we’re going with right now.”

Tedford has been limited for the past month since undergoing a coronary angioplasty, in which two stents were inserted into an artery outside his heart. He attended the Bucs’ first two games, both at home, as an “extra set of eyes,” while QBs coach Marcus Arroyo called plays. Tedford did not attend last week’s game at Atlanta, and though he was scheduled to return to the team Monday, that never happened.

“There’s nothing more I can tell you about the situation. He can’t go. There’s no need in me getting into any more detail,” Smith said. “Going into something medically that I don’t know a lot about just wouldn’t be beneficial to anybody.”

--Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy knows what it’s like to be winless after three games. It’s happened two years in a row.

But he had never experienced a blowout like the 56-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Thursdsay night. He says the team needs to feel embarrassed by it.

“I had somebody close to me, and only somebody close to me I would allow them to tell me this, but they said ‘Thursday was pathetic,” McCoy said. “And I believe that. It’s kind of bad it comes from the outside. We have to feel that in the building that our last performance, our last performance, was pathetic. It’s very embarrassing and that’s not us at all. Coach hasn’t coached us to be that way. And if nobody else will say it, I will say it. It’s was embarrassing and we’ve got to be better.”

McCoy said being 0-3 this season is the same as last.

”There is no difference,“ McCoy said. ”0-3 is 0-3. You have no wins yet. So it’s the same thing.

“At this point last year, it was about the same. Nobody was really down and out. It’s like that now. The thing is, we’re not far off. The game Thursday night, that was a group of guys not being physical, not doing what we were coached to do that week and letting that team just take over. There’s a lot of different stuff.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got thrown into a circus already. So he had to take over the circus. He’s like the headmaster. So he’s been through this. The circus is just having it’s annual trip. We’ve got to make sure the circus stops.” - Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on quarterback Mike Glennon, who was asked to take over after an 0-3 start a year ago.

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

--Out: DE Larry English (hamstring), LB Mason Foster (shoulder)

--Doubtful: QB Josh McCown (right thumb)

--Questionable: DE Michael Johnson (ankle)

--Probable: DE William Gholston (shoulder), WR Vincent Jackson (wrist), RB Doug Martin (knee), DT Gerald McCoy (hand), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ankle)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

--Out: LB Ryan Shazier (knee), CB Ivan Taylor (forearm)

--Questionable: G Ramon Foster (ankle)

--Probable: RB Dri Archer (ankle), WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (illness), DE Brett Keisel (not injury related), TE Heath Miller (not injury related), S Troy Polamalu (not injury related), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related)

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Doug Martin, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, had full participation in practice and should play.

--QB Mike Kafka was signed from the team’s practice squad to its 53-man roster, where he’s expected to dress Sunday as the backup to new starter Mike Glennon.

--G Rishaw Johnson was waived. Johnson was acquired from the Chiefs in August for reserve S Kelcie McCray. Johnson has been inactive for each of Tampa Bay’s three games, so he leaves the team without playing a single snap.

--C Josh Allen was signed to the practice squad. Allen was with the team in the preseason and briefly on the 53-man roster before being waived.

--TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ankle), who missed the last two games, was limited in practice Thursday and was listed Friday as probable.

--DE Michael Johnson, who aggravated an ankle injury against the Falcons, was limited in practice Thursday.

--DT Gerald McCoy, who did not play at Atlanta due to a broken hand, was limited in practice Thursday, but Friday was listed as probable.

--WR Louis Murphy could be used as a slot or outside receiver after re-signing with the team.

--G Logan Mankins (knee) practiced Wednesday and is expected to play against the Steelers. Mankins aggravated his knee injury and did not finish the game vs. the Falcons.

--LB Mason Foster has a separated shoulder and is out.

GAME PLAN: The Bucs need to play better in every phase of the game.

Offensively, it starts with running the football. Running back Bobby Rainey, who had 143 yards against the Rams, started against the Falcons last Thursday and lost two fumbles, giving him three turnovers on the year. He is expected to be replaced by Doug Martin, who missed the past two games with an ankle injury.

Mike Glennon will start at quarterback. He will have less mobility but should do a better job of standing in the pocket and getting through his progressions faster than Josh McCown. Glennon also has the arm talent to drive the football to his outside receivers, Vincent Jackson and Mike Evans.

Defensively, the Bucs have to try and contain the Steelers ground game behind LaVeon Bell and LaGarrette Blount, who each had more than 100 yards rushing Sunday vs. the Panthers. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy returns to the lineup and should help an anemic pass rush. Even if defensive end Michael Johnson plays, the Bucs will have a tough time pressuring Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Look for the Bucs to mix up coverage and bring some pressure on third down.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Steelers RB LeVeon Bell vs. Bucs MLB Dane Fletcher.

Bell is among the premier backs in the NFL and the Bucs are without their starting MLB as Mason Foster has a shoulder injury. Fletcher struggled making some defensive calls last week vs the Falcons.

--Steelers WR Antonio Brown vs. Bucs CB Alterraun Verner.

Brown is the favorite target of Ben Rothelisberger and a deep threat. The Bucs struggled last week against the Falcons’ Julio Jones, who beat Verner for a long TD. He will need safety help vs. Brown.

--Bucs QB coach Marcus Arroyo vs. Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau. Youth against experience. The edge goes to LeBeau.