Tampa Bay Buccaneers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - INSIDE SLANT

Verbally repeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ record brought quarterback Josh McCown to tears last Sunday following a 27-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

But for crying out loud, the 1-8 mark also not what coach Lovie Smith expected.

“We realize what our record is,” Smith said. “It’s a broken record, really.”

The Bucs have lost five games they led in the fourth quarter this season, the most in the NFL. Last week, it was 10 penalties that doomed the Bucs. This week? Who knows?

The Bucs head to Washington for a Sunday game at FedEx Field to take on the Redskins (3-6), a team that also has had its share of struggles under new head coach Jay Gruden.

Like the Bucs, continuity at quarterback has been an issue. The Redskins have their starter and leader back as QB Robert Grifffin III has returned from a dislocated ankle. The trust between Griffin and Gruden appears to be good. While the Redskins want Griffin to avoid big hits, they don’t expect him to change his style and become a pocket passer.

”There’s a fine line,“ Gruden said. ”He’s the quarterback that has to make those decisions and we have to live with them. You can’t tell a guy - you can’t pull back the reins and say, ‘Hey, stay in the pocket all the time.’ It kind of defeats the purpose of having a guy like that - an athletic guy that can run and get outside the pocket, work some read options, some of that stuff that really make him who he is.

”Unfortunately for us, I’ve only had him for nine quarters in the regular season. He played the game against Houston, one quarter against Jacksonville and then the game against Minnesota. So we’re still working with him very closely with his footwork and fundamentals and trying to get to know the plays that he’s comfortable with and the plays that he likes so we can really execute.

“But as far as him running and all that stuff, he understands that he’s the franchise quarterback and he has to protect himself, but he also understands that sometimes plays have to be made and risks have to be taken - it’s just part of the position.”

The Bucs also have had their share of quarterback drama.

McCown, who missed a month with a ligament sprain in his right thumb, returned to the lineup last week against the Falcons and played well. He passed for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns before throwing a pair of INTs late in the game.

McCown, 35, was emotional after the game. But a bigger concern is a sore back he suffered following a hit he took late in last Sunday’s game.

Offensively, the Bucs have shown signs of life and an identity, with McCown making good use of his big bookend receivers, Vincent Jackson and Mike Evans, who became the first Bucs rookie to go over the century receiving mark in back to back games.

But the Bucs still struggle to run the football. Last week, they gave rookie Charles Sims his first action since coming off the disabled list following ankle surgery. Sims looked rusty and lost a fumble, but the Bucs say they haven’t lost any confidence in him.

Defensively, the Bucs should be better this week as they get back defensive end Michael Johnson and cornerback Alterraun Verner. DT Gerald McCoy was double-teamed and ineffective last week. He’s coming off a groin strain and will need help pressuring Griffin. The Bucs have to be careful not to let RGIII escape the pocket when he can hurt you with his legs.

”You’ve got to play, man. That’s the bottom line,“ Griffin said. ”Let your instincts take over, get out of bounds, slide, don’t take too many big hits. What people don’t realize is whether you’re an athletic-type quarterback or a quarterback that’s mostly stationary, a lot of your hits come in the pocket.

“That’s where it’s just football. You have to be strong enough - mentally strong enough, physically strong enough - to take on those hits, get up and move on to the next play. I just think there’s a bad stereotype that comes with being an athletic quarterback and I don’t know if it will ever go away. But I know one thing: I‘m not going to let it infiltrate my mind and change the player that I am. You’ve just got to go out there and avoid the big hits out in the open field and then lead your team to victory.”

SERIES HISTORY: 19th regular-season meeting. Series tied, 9-9. The Bucs have met twice in the post-season, with the teams splitting those games. The Bucs also have split the last four regular-season meetings. Four of the last six games have been played in Tampa.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Bucs already are looking for alternatives for safety Dashon Goldson, who has one interception in 20 games since signing with the team.

Bucs coach Lovie Smith said Goldson was part of a “rotation,” at safety. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier says it was important the Bucs find some playing time for Bradley McDougald to evaluate him.

“We wanted to take a look at Bradley McDougald. He’s done some things to warrant being on the field and taking a look at him,” Frazier said. “That’s the only way to really get it done. Dashon has done some good things for us and we think he will this Sunday and in the games to come. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t take a look at Bradley and see what he’s capable of doing.”

--When asked if he has a bell cow in his deep backfield, Bucs quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo said he does not. “No, I don’t think we need to say that. There’s no need for that,” Arroyo said. “You’ve got three good ones, guys in third-and-1 situations that can carry the flag, you’ve got a guy who can carry it in certain situations. That’s a great thing to have. I think a lot of teams wish they had kind of flexibility. If you have that one bell guy, he can’t do that one thing, and all the sudden, it’s a wide out on this one play. ... We have some options. They do a lot of really good things.”

--Michael Koenen heard boos after each of his three punts for a 30.3-yard average in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Koenen ranks last in the NFL among punters, but his job was to prevent the Falcons’ otherworldly returner Devin Hester from taking it to the house. In the teams’ previous meeting in Sept., Hester got loose for a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown.

”I don’t get frustrated,“ Koenen said. ”People don’t know the ins and outs of what we’re trying to do. I was actually laughing because one of the fans yelled at me, “Now that’s how you punt!,’ after the one (Matt) Bosher hit and then we returned it 53-yards on them and I was sitting there smiling, thinking, ”that’s why we didn’t hit one like that.’

BY THE NUMBERS: 5-19-1: Combined record of the non-division record of NFC South teams.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think people understand how many games we have left. There’s 6 or 7 games left, I believe.” - Bucs DE Da‘Quan Bowers.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

--Out: RB Doug Martin (ankle)

--Questionable: DE Michael Johnson (hand), TE Luke Stocker (hip), CB Alterraun Verner (hamstring)

--Probable: T Anthony Collins (foot), T Demar Dotson (neck), QB Josh McCown (back), DT Gerald McCoy (groin)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--Questionable: TE Logan Paulsen (foot, hamstring)

--Probable: S Ryan Clark (shoulder), QB Robert Griffin (ankle), LB Ryan Kerrigan (wrist), RB Silas Redd (back), LB Keenan Robinson (shoulder)

--The Buccaneers signed punter Jacob Schum to the practice squad Friday.

The Bucs apparently are looking for options as the team’s punter, Michael Koenen, is last in the NFL in punting average. He averaged only 30.3 yards in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The 5-foot-11, 211-pound Schum originally entered the league following the 2013 draft with the Cleveland Browns but was waived prior to the preseason. He signed with the Bucs on Jan. 6 and was released on May 21. Schum then signed with the New York Jets, spending the offseason and preseason with the team but was waived Aug. 23.

The Bucs also placed linebacker Jeremy Grable on the practice squad injured reserve list.

--The Bucs signed C.J. Wilson from the practice squad to the active roster.Wilson, (5-11, 187) joined Tampa Bay on September 9, signing with the team’s practice squad. The former North Carolina State product originally entered the league as a college free agent with the Chicago Bears in 2013. Wilson spent the first six weeks of the 2013 season on the Bears’ active roster, before being waived and signing onto the team’s practice squad.

The team also signed LB Jeremy Grable signed G Jeremiah Warren to the practice squad.

PLAYER NOTES

--DT Gerald McCoy, who missed practice because of a groin strain, returned to work on a limited basis Thursday.

--RB Doug Martin, who missed the last two games because of an ankle injury, returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday.

--LT Anthony Collins, who missed the last two games because of a foot injury, took first-team reps and had full participation in practice Thursday.

--QB Josh McCown continues to get better from a back bruise he suffered in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Falcons.

--P Michael Koenen is ranked last in the NFL in net average at 35.2.

--CB Alterraun Verner, who missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday.

--DE Michael Johnson, who did not play last Sunday due to a hand injury, returned to practice Wednesday.

GAME PLAN: The Redskins big concern will be stopping the Bucs passing attack. McCown is much more accurate than Mike Glennon. He threw for 300 yards last week and made better use of his two 6-5 receivers, Jackson and rookie Mike Evans.

“They’re obviously great,” Gruden said. “Both of them are explosive and big, physical guys that can do damage after the catch. A lot of teams have one guy that’s a big, physical guy. You can deal with one sometimes, but obviously Tampa has two of them so that’s a little bit different. Both of them are good and explosive and really make great plays on the ball. When the ball’s in the air, they do a great job at high point and back shoulders - very difficult to contend with. Luckily for us, we’ve got some corners that are pretty good size. [David] Amerson is right around six-foot, [Bashaud] Breeland is right around six-foot, so hopefully we can contest some throws.”

Defensively, the Bucs had trouble shutting down the run last week and must contain Alfred Morris. As much as they need to pressure RGIII, they’ve got to set the edge and contain his running. Most likely, they will use Lavonte David to spy on Griffin.

“I think you have to have built-in things to take care of a mobile quarterback, where you can’t just have coverages where if the receivers release, there’s nobody in the middle of the field,” Smith said. “You have to have someone that can - I don’t want to necessarily say spying on him - but there should be base parts of your defense that you can go to where you have someone hovering around the quarterback, and you use that on different players that have mobility like that. If not, a quarterback just taking off can really hurt your defense in critical situations.”

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Redskins WR Desean Jackson vs. Bucs CB Alterraun Verner.

Jackson is a big deep threat who leads the Redskins with 784 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Verner, who has given up some scores against wideouts with speed, is recovering from a hamstring injury.

--Redskins CB Bashaud Breeland vs. Bucs WR Mike Evans.

At 5-11, Breeland should be big enough to compete with the 6-5 receivers such as Mike Williams, who has back-to-back 100-yard receiving days.