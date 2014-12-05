Tampa Bay Buccaneers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - INSIDE SLANT

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released offensive coordinator Jeff Tedford from his contractual obligations in order to allow him to pursue other opportunities.

“Throughout these difficult circumstances, our primary concern was for Jeff’s health and well-being,” Bucs head coach Lovie Smith said in a statement Friday. “After speaking with Jeff in recent days, it became obvious that a mutual decision to release him from his contract was the best way forward. We wish Jeff continued success in the next phase of his career.”

The 53-year-old Tedford took an indefinite leave from the Bucs in September after undergoing a coronary angioplasty prior to the season. In his absence, quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo has run the offense.

”My wife and I want to thank the entire Buccaneers organization -- from the Glazer family, to Head Coach Lovie Smith and General Manager Jason Licht -- for all the faith and confidence they expressed in me,“ Tedford said in a statement. ”I will always be grateful to them for the opportunity to participate in the offseason program, the draft, free agency, training camp, the preseason and the beginning of the regular season. I have built friendships here with administration, coaches and players that will last a lifetime.

”When my health issues arose, I simply tried to ignore them and then I made the mistake of twice trying to come back too early. At that point, the organization proposed, and I agreed, that an indefinite leave of absence would allow me the proper amount of time to rest and rehabilitate myself. I am happy to state that I‘m healthy now and feeling great.

”The Buccaneers have been very accommodating to me and my family during this time and, while they left the door open for a possible return, I feel that coming back at this point would disrupt the trust and continuity that builds throughout the season in offensive meeting rooms and on the sidelines. Quarterbacks Coach Marcus Arroyo, along with the rest of the offensive staff, had to step up and shoulder the load and they have done a great job under very difficult circumstances. I simply could not, in good conscience, become more of an obstacle to Lovie, to Marcus, the offensive staff and the whole organization -- after all they have done for me. You just can’t go backwards. I can see that they are so close to turning the corner and I don’t want to hinder that progress.

”Therefore, I have decided -- with the organization’s blessing -- that it would be best if the Bucs moved forward without my return and I, now healthy and stronger for having gone through this temporary setback, will pursue other opportunities.

“I would also like to express my deep gratitude to all of the Bucs fans who expressed their support, best wishes, and prayers for me during this season. I wish the entire Bucs organization and fan base great success and there will always be a very special place in my heart for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

Tedford was head coach at California from 2002 through 2012. He was known for his work with quarterbacks, most notably Aaron Rodgers when he was at Cal.

Without Tedford, Tampa’s offense ranks 28th in the league with 18.3 points per game.

--The Buccaneers enter the final month of the season with a 2-10 record and closer to owning the top pick in the draft than they are to first place in the lowly NFC South.

Being the worst team in the worst division in the NFL is tough enough. But having to wrap up the season with games at the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers before coming home to face the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints is even more brutal.

That said, the Bucs have a long history with the Lions and upset will be on their minds again when they face them at Ford Field on Sunday. Both Tampa Bay victories this season have come on the road, and a year ago the Bucs used six turnovers to steal a game in Detroit.

The Bucs have improved in every area over the past six games on defense and should have linebacker Lavonte David, who missed the past two games with a hamstring strain.

A week ago, the Bucs’ defense forced three first-half interceptions by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton but still managed to lose the game, 14-13.

The problem has been the offense, which still is searching for an identity under offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo.

Quarterback Josh McCown, who has thrown only seven touchdown passes and nine interceptions in seven starts this season, hasn’t played the kind of football the Bucs hoped when they signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract.

“I‘m not going to put it all on Josh,” head coach Lovie Smith said. “As a quarterback and him playing, no, it hasn’t been good enough. I think that’s been documented. But when a quarterback doesn’t play well, there’s a lot that goes into that. The front, protection that he’s getting, decision-making... the play overall has not been good enough, but I‘m going to bring all of us into that again.”

Smith is right. While his Tampa 2 defense has finally improved over the past six games, the Bucs’ offense still is among the NFL’s worst and lacks an identity.

“That’s what the tape says,” McCown said Wednesday. “That’s what our season says. We’re not there yet. I’d like to say that we are. But you just look at the tape. We’re close and we feel that way but we certainly have not accomplished that.”

As a result, the Bucs are ranked 29th in the league in rushing offense and 18th in passing.

Smith’s vision sort of went out the window two weeks before the season opener when his hand-picked offensive coordinator, former California coach Jeff Tedford, underwent a surgical procedure to have two stents placed in an artery near his heart. A few weeks later, Tedford reached an agreement on an indefinite medical leave of absence.

That thrust the 34-year-old Arroyo, who was hired as quarterback coach, into the role of play-caller that he was unprepared for.

“Given the circumstances and things that we’ve gone through and trying to put it together the best we can, I‘m proud of the effort the coaches have put in and the guys to try to find that,” McCown said. “It’s certainly an unfortunate situation. That being said, we’ve still got to keep chasing that and finding out who we are and (finding) that balance.”

Following the bye week, the Bucs appeared to have settled on spreading teams out and throwing the football on the perimeter to receivers Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson. In fact, during a four-game stretch from Oct. 26-Nov. 15, Evans averaged 134 yards per game and scored five touchdowns.

But last week against the Bengals, the Bucs spent the first half trying to get their running game going with Doug Martin, who responded with 55 yards on 12 carries in the first half. Unfortunately, the Bengals moved a safety down in the box to form an eight-man front in the second half and held Martin to 3 yards on six carries.

“Yeah, no doubt, they’re a very good run defense,” McCown said of the Lions. “So we’ll have our hands full, but you can’t go in going, ‘Well, hey, we’re just not going to run it.’ We’ll still have the same number of runs that we always carry and go into the game with the same type of plan and see where that fits in. But again, you find out more as you get into a game and we’ll see how that game dictates. But we always feel good about our guys and our ability to try to go out and run it as well.”

It’s important for the Bucs to continue to show some progress the final month of the season. It may be even more important that McCown play well if he wants to return next year.

“Finish well. Finish going like this: We’ve got a tough four games, but man, how good would we feel finishing the year winning these games and playing well and kind of playing the type of football that we’ve talked about all year,” he said. “That’s my goal. That’s my desire and I feel like it is the rest of the locker room as well. Nobody’s given up. Everybody’s going to come to work and work hard and it reflects our coaches and our leadership and I think, for us, that’s where we are as a program is we’ve gone through, we’ve taken some lumps and it’s been hard, but I think it’s made us stronger, and then go out and finish this last quarter well and see what happens and build on that.”

SERIES HISTORY: 56th regular-season meeting. Lions lead series, 29-26. Tampa Bay has won eight of the past 12 meetings. Last season, the Bucs broke a two-game losing streak by the Lions, winning 24-21.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy took 13 of the 61 defensive snaps off in last Sunday’s game against the Bengals, the lowest percentage of plays he has participated in a game this season. The Bucs want to establish a rotation to keep McCoy fresh on third down and in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve had to deal with the injury bug at times, but now, I think we’re settling into a little bit of a rotation,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “So we can take some of those snaps off of Gerald so when we do get to the fourth quarter, he’s able to play his best football - not just start fast and then we really don’t have the same Gerald in the second half of the ballgame. So that’s the goal, to make sure he’s fresh, especially in third down situations and for sure in the fourth quarter.”

--After a punt Sunday by the Bucs’ Michael Koenen, Cincinnati return man Adam Jones lifted his right arm and signaled for a fair catch -- the first time he has done since November 2006, a span of 96 straight returns without a single fair catch.

“That might be one of the better coverage games I’ve seen in my career -- just guys hitting the returner hard and covering down to get that ball at the 1,” Koenen said. “Really, they did a good job to force him to fair-catch -- he hasn’t done that in eight years. I was really proud of them. Our guys did awesome.”

--Bucs coach Lovie Smith, perhaps channeling his inner Rex Ryan, says he’s not happy with the team’s 2-10 record.

“Two and 10 is frustrating,” Smith said. “I‘m not happy with it. Disappointed. All those words you want to describe it, that’s what we are. I don’t know if we’re the ‘72 Dolphins or anything like that, or the 2000 Buccaneers, but when you are that close so many games, you do have some talent. When you’re that close and you don’t win, then there’s some things we really have to get figured out before we can really become a good football team. It’s a fine line, and once you get over that big fence or whatever it is, some good things are going to happen down the line, and that’s how I feel.”

--RB Doug Martin showed signs of his rookie form in the first half against the Bengals last week, rushing for 55 yards on 12 carries. He was shut down in the second half but it was positive sign.

”I think he’s had a couple of good weeks and he’s getting back into it and he looked good in the week and we were going to force him a little bit and feed him and see what could happen and we did,“ offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo said. ”We stayed with it and hit some ones that were nice. He hit some good runs, ran hard and he did a nice job.

“Other backs are getting picked up from there and did some good things I think, with whatever we asked them to do and we asked them to do protections or screens or all things or running outside and doing that stuff, but Doug specifically did a really nice job and I hope to continue building on that last game. It was nice.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 8.5 -- Number of sacks by Bucs DT Gerald McCoy, who needs 1.5 to become the first Tampa Bay player since Simeon Rice in 2005 to record double-digit sacks in a season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Good corner, man. Rangy - he definitely has super long arms when he puts his hands on you. That’s one thing. He has some picks this year, so he’s played the ball well. He’s a second-year guy - he’s getting better.” - Lions WR Calvin Johnson on Bucs CB Johnthan Banks.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

For the fourth time in seven games, the Bucs are making a change on punt and kickoff returns, bringing back rookie Solomon Patton, who handled those duties for the first six games. RB Bobby Rainey has an injured ankle. He returned kicks last Sunday vs. the Bengals.

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

--Questionable: T Anthony Collins (elbow), LB Lavonte David (hamstring), LB Mason Foster (achilles, not injury related), DT Clinton McDonald (hamstring), TE Brandon Myers (calf), RB Bobby Rainey (ankle), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (back)

--Probable: CB Crezdon Butler (not injury related), C Evan Dietrich-Smith (illness), TE Luke Stocker (concussion), S Major Wright (shoulder)

DETROIT LIONS

--Out: DT Nick Fairley (knee)

--Probable: RB Reggie Bush (ankle, back), WR Calvin Johnson (ankle), T Riley Reiff (knee), RB Theo Riddick (toe), G Larry Warford (knee)

PLAYER NOTES

--LT Anthony Collins, who missed two games last month with a foot injury, did not practice on Thursday because of an elbow injury, coach Lovie Smith said. The Bengals free agent is tied with tackle Demar Dotson for the most penalties on the team with nine accepted this season. If he is unable to play, the Bucs most likely would start O‘Niel Cousins at left tackle as they did when Collins missed games at Cleveland and against Atlanta.

--LT Oniel Cousins was used as an extra tight end in Sunday’s 14-13 loss to the Bengals. If he starts at left tackle Sunday at Detroit, the Bucs have the option to use rookie tackle Kevin Pamphile in that blocking tight end role.

--LB Lavonte David, who missed the last two games with a hamstring strain, had full participation in practice Thursday and barring a setback should play vs. the Lions.

--DT Clinton McDonald, who missed the last game with a hamstring injury, did not practice again Thursday.

--TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who missed Sunday’s game with a back injury, did not practice again Thursday.

--TE Luke Stocker, who missed Sunday’s game with a concussion, was limited in practice Thursday.

--RB Bobby Rainey did not have a protective boot on his right ankle Thursday but did not practice. Rainey was injured Sunday against the Bengals.

--C Evan Dietrich-Smith said he missed last week’s game against the Bengals suffering from pneumonia.

--TE Brandon Myers has an ankle injury that forced him to miss Sunday’s game against the Bengals. He did not practice Wednesday.

GAME PLAN: The Bucs got the run game going a bit last week against the Bengals and that was a positive sign as Doug Martin rushed for 55 yards in the first half. But overall, the Bucs have had trouble moving the ball on the ground and it may be next to impossible against the Lions, who own the league’s top rush defense.

“They’re a really good defense, really good front, they don’t blitz much because they rely on those front guys to get home,” said offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo. “Their defensive tackles are as good as anyone in the league if not the best and the second year defensive end (Ziggy Ansah) is also another really good player. The front guys play hard and are really good players upfront, fast on turf, hard on turf, it’s going to be loud, they’re good at home, they’ve got some confidence after last week, they’ve got some confidence overall as a team, they’ve got eight wins I think and it’s a good defense, a really good defense. We’ve got to go up there and execute, you can’t put yourself in a bad position against a defense like this, and it’s hard to overcome.”

A week ago, the Bucs got away from what had become their identity - getting the football on the perimeter to receivers Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson. McCown only attempted 13 passes until the fourth quarter. That won’t be the case this week. Despite a good pass rush, the Bucs will have to move the ball through the air.

Defensively, it will all be about the pass rush this week. The Lions have an advantage with their outside receivers, Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate. The pass rush must be disruptive to give the Bucs’ secondary any chance of holding up against those receivers. Johnthan Banks and Alterraun Verner may be up for it. Over the past two seasons, they each have seven interceptions.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Lions WR Calvin Johnson vs. Bucs CB Johnthan Banks: Megatron appears to be back in a big way after missing time with a high ankle sprain. A year ago, Banks had to step up as a rookie and cover Johnson after Darrelle Revis went down in the second half. He did an admirable job, and had a game-ending fumble recovery.

--Lions DT Ndamukong Suh vs. Bucs C Evan Dietrich-Smith. These two have a well-known history. Dietrich-Smith played the Lions twice a year while with the Green Bay Packers. Who can forget the infamous Thanksgiving Day game when Suh went nuts and stomped on Dietrich-Smith?